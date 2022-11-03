1000W GeForce RTX 4090 Hits Record 3.7 GHz

Galax's GeForce RTX 4090 HOF graphics board with two 12VHPWR auxiliary power connectors isn't available yet, but the card has already become a legend after it managed to overclock Nvidia's AD102 graphics processor to an unprecedented 3.7 GHz. The add-in-board required liquid nitrogen (LN2) cooling to hit the world's highest GPU frequency. Yet, there seems to be a catch with AD102 overclocking.

The Galax GeForce RTX 4090 Hall of Fame graphics card comes with extremely sophisticated power delivery accompanied by a BIOS which can set the power circuitry to deliver up to 1000W to enable extreme overclocking even without any significant volt modding (if any). The board can also be equipped with pots for liquid nitrogen or liquid helium for extreme overclocking. As a result, it was fairly easy for professional overclockers to start their experiments with the AIB once they obtained a sample. This greatly simplifies non-extreme overclocking for regular users, which will probably make this board the fastest device in our best graphics cards list.

OGS, a renowned overclocker, pushed the Galax GeForce RTX 4090 HOF to 3705 MHz and ran the GPUPI benchmark (which is not exactly a graphics workload) at this frequency. This frequency is tangibly higher than the 3.45 GHz hit by a volt-modded Galax GeForce RTX 4090 Serious Gaming back in October.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: OGS/HWbot ) (Image credit: OGS/HWbot ) (Image credit: OGS/HWbot )

There is a major catch, though. To hit 31,096 points in 3DMark Port Royal (which is higher than the previous world's record by more than 1,000 points), OGS had to reduce the clock rate to 3570 MHz. That's still higher than the previous GPU frequency record. Furthermore, it is over 1000 MHz higher than the Nvidia-recommended boost clock for its GeForce RTX 4090.

Unfortunately, OGS didn't disclose the power consumption when the card operates at 3570 MHz or 3705 MHz, though we can certainly make some guesses given the fact that the GPU can be fed with one kilowatt of power.

The Galax GeForce RTX 4090 Hall of Fame graphics card is set to hit the market shortly. Its price is unknown, but it will be significantly higher than Nvidia's suggested retail price of $1,599.