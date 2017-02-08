NEC Announces MultiSync EX341R Curved Ultrawide QHD Display

NEC Display Solutions of America announced the MultiSync EX341R curved ultrawide display.
The 34" display boasts a 3440 x 1440 resolution, an 1800R curvature, and an SVA panel. NEC said the device is meant to provide an "immersive desktop experience for business, finance, and command & control users." The EX341R's 5ms response time won't excite many gamers, but casual players will probably be able to live with it.
The EX341R is certified for Low Blue Light Content and Flicker-Free from TÜV Rheinland, which should help reduce eye strain and other health issues. It also "features NEC's ground-breaking ControlSync technology combined with DisplayPort daisy-chain functionality to simplify multiple monitor configurations as well as a picture by picture mode to replace existing monitors." It has two HDMI ports, four USB 3.0 ports, and DisplayPort 1.2 I/O.
NEC is selling two EX341R models: one by itself (the EX341R-BK), and one, the EX341R-SV-BK, with the company's SpectraViewII software used to "ensure colors are uniform and accurate." The products are otherwise identical and carry an MSRP of $999 and $1,149, respectively. The company said both will be available this month.
|Product
|EX341R-BK and EX341R-SV-BK
|Display
|34-inch, 3440 x 1440 SVA
|Curve
|1800R
|Viewing Angles (Horizontal/Vertical)
|178° / 178°
|Response Time
|5ms
|Color Support
|16.7 million
|Contrast Ratio
|3,000:1
|Brightness
|290cd/m2
|Inputs
|1 x HDMI 2.01 x HDMI 1.41 x DisplayPort 1.2
|USB Connectivity
|4 x USB 3.0
|Speakers
|2 x 1w
|MSRP
|$999 ($1,149 with SpectraViewII software bundle)
There sure are a lot of 34 inch, 21:9 displays showing up in the market. I'd like to get one, but the prices are still too high in general. The Dell u3415w is now priced well, but not sure about its performance characteristics.
Come on Greedy people ... you want me to pay $1k at least be generous in what you offer.
try harder PC monitor Manufacturers ... TVS are taking your business ... now they offer 10bit TV and HDR with 4K resolution , and Huge sizes , 34 inches tiny EMPPTY Monitors should be half that price
Link : https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1235526-REG/samsung_un49ks8500fxza_ks8500_series_49_class_suhd_smart.html
Still happy with my AMH A399u, its a 39" 4K monitor with all the same above but no FreeSync and no curve.
TVs have good response time now and low input lag , especially the new Samsung and Sony TVs
as for 100-144hz , how many PCs are capable of giving more than 60 fps on 4K resolution and every thing maxed out ?
you will need 2x Titans in SLI to have more than 60 fps with every thing maxed out.
keep in mind that this is a 4K and not 3440x1440 ,
it is
3840 pixels × 2160 !!!!
You wont get more than 60 fps with today Cards so your 100-144 hz means nothing at that resolution today.. useless.
Dont worry , at 4K resolution with max settings it is impossible to get more than 60 fps anyways. 60Hz is enough.
its 3840 × 2160 .. even more than this monitor which is 3440x1440 ...
you will need VERY expensive 2X TITAN X SLI to use more than 60Hz