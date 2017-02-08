Trending

NEC Announces MultiSync EX341R Curved Ultrawide QHD Display

NEC Display Solutions of America announced the MultiSync EX341R curved ultrawide display.

The 34" display boasts a 3440 x 1440 resolution, an 1800R curvature, and an SVA panel. NEC said the device is meant to provide an "immersive desktop experience for business, finance, and command & control users." The EX341R's 5ms response time won't excite many gamers, but casual players will probably be able to live with it.

The EX341R is certified for Low Blue Light Content and Flicker-Free from TÜV Rheinland, which should help reduce eye strain and other health issues. It also "features NEC's ground-breaking ControlSync technology combined with DisplayPort daisy-chain functionality to simplify multiple monitor configurations as well as a picture by picture mode to replace existing monitors." It has two HDMI ports, four USB 3.0 ports, and DisplayPort 1.2 I/O.

NEC is selling two EX341R models: one by itself (the EX341R-BK), and one, the EX341R-SV-BK, with the company's SpectraViewII software used to "ensure colors are uniform and accurate." The products are otherwise identical and carry an MSRP of $999 and $1,149, respectively. The company said both will be available this month.

ProductEX341R-BK and EX341R-SV-BK
Display34-inch, 3440 x 1440 SVA
Curve1800R
Viewing Angles (Horizontal/Vertical)178° / 178°
Response Time5ms
Color Support16.7 million
Contrast Ratio3,000:1
Brightness290cd/m2
Inputs1 x HDMI 2.01 x HDMI 1.41 x DisplayPort 1.2
USB Connectivity4 x USB 3.0
Speakers2 x 1w
MSRP$999 ($1,149 with SpectraViewII software bundle)
11 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Dantte 08 February 2017 20:17
    SVA??? Nothing like using 2012 Samsung technology and charging a premium for it!
  • bigdragon 08 February 2017 21:47
    16.7 million colors is obsolete at that premium price. 75hz is nice though. Not sure why someone would buy this when they can get over a billion colors and 100hz out of the Samsung CF791 at the same or slightly lower price. NEC might want to check their competition.

    There sure are a lot of 34 inch, 21:9 displays showing up in the market. I'd like to get one, but the prices are still too high in general. The Dell u3415w is now priced well, but not sure about its performance characteristics.
  • derekullo 08 February 2017 22:22
    Nothing like paying $1149 to "live with it"
  • Farland_ 08 February 2017 22:41
    I never understood why on expensive PC monitors they just add 2x1W stupid speakers ... TVs at the same price put 2x10W speakers MINIMUM .. and some 2x10W and a woofer.

    Come on Greedy people ... you want me to pay $1k at least be generous in what you offer.
  • Farland_ 08 February 2017 22:47
    you can buy a Curved 49 inch Samsung TV , HVEC enabled , with 4K/60 fps resolution , 1 billion colors (10 bit) , HDR ,up to 1000 nits brightness , 49 INCH , 2x10W speakers with a woofer , Smart TV with 4 cores CPU , WIFI , BT , Remote , Full Tizen System , 3x HDMI 2.0 , Reciever , .... for CHEAPER price ..

    try harder PC monitor Manufacturers ... TVS are taking your business ... now they offer 10bit TV and HDR with 4K resolution , and Huge sizes , 34 inches tiny EMPPTY Monitors should be half that price

    Link : https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1235526-REG/samsung_un49ks8500fxza_ks8500_series_49_class_suhd_smart.html
  • teamninja 08 February 2017 23:47
    It is still lacking the refresh rate for me 100-144hz for me to take me in 2-5ms response time needs freesnyc/Gsync
  • NeatOman 09 February 2017 00:46
    I was just looking at a 40" 4k (3840x2160) curved (2000R) monitor on eBay for less than $650. Has FreeSync and/or Adaptive Sync, 4:4:4 10-bit and same type of panel, but only 60Hz :-/

    Still happy with my AMH A399u, its a 39" 4K monitor with all the same above but no FreeSync and no curve.
  • Farland_ 09 February 2017 23:25
    19272153 said:
    It is still lacking the refresh rate for me 100-144hz for me to take me in 2-5ms response time needs freesnyc/Gsync

    TVs have good response time now and low input lag , especially the new Samsung and Sony TVs

    as for 100-144hz , how many PCs are capable of giving more than 60 fps on 4K resolution and every thing maxed out ?

    you will need 2x Titans in SLI to have more than 60 fps with every thing maxed out.

    keep in mind that this is a 4K and not 3440x1440 ,

    it is

    3840 pixels × 2160 !!!!

    You wont get more than 60 fps with today Cards so your 100-144 hz means nothing at that resolution today.. useless.
  • Farland_ 09 February 2017 23:27
    19272344 said:
    I was just looking at a 40" 4k (3840x2160) curved (2000R) monitor on eBay for less than $650. Has FreeSync and/or Adaptive Sync, 4:4:4 10-bit and same type of panel, but only 60Hz :-/

    Still happy with my AMH A399u, its a 39" 4K monitor with all the same above but no FreeSync and no curve.

    Dont worry , at 4K resolution with max settings it is impossible to get more than 60 fps anyways. 60Hz is enough.

    its 3840 × 2160 .. even more than this monitor which is 3440x1440 ...

    you will need VERY expensive 2X TITAN X SLI to use more than 60Hz
  • bromberg 15 February 2017 07:51
    I'm very happy using my HDMI-connected 32" Samsung HDTV as my PC monitor at one-fifth the price!
