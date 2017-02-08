NEC Announces MultiSync EX341R Curved Ultrawide QHD Display

NEC Display Solutions of America announced the MultiSync EX341R curved ultrawide display.

The 34" display boasts a 3440 x 1440 resolution, an 1800R curvature, and an SVA panel. NEC said the device is meant to provide an "immersive desktop experience for business, finance, and command & control users." The EX341R's 5ms response time won't excite many gamers, but casual players will probably be able to live with it.

The EX341R is certified for Low Blue Light Content and Flicker-Free from TÜV Rheinland, which should help reduce eye strain and other health issues. It also "features NEC's ground-breaking ControlSync technology combined with DisplayPort daisy-chain functionality to simplify multiple monitor configurations as well as a picture by picture mode to replace existing monitors." It has two HDMI ports, four USB 3.0 ports, and DisplayPort 1.2 I/O.

NEC is selling two EX341R models: one by itself (the EX341R-BK), and one, the EX341R-SV-BK, with the company's SpectraViewII software used to "ensure colors are uniform and accurate." The products are otherwise identical and carry an MSRP of $999 and $1,149, respectively. The company said both will be available this month.