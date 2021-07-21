Neo Forza Rolls Out DDR4-5000 RAM For Zen 3 and Rocket Lake CPUs

Neo Forza, a sub-brand of Goldkey Technology Corporation, has launched DDR4-5000 and DDR4-4600 memory kits to rival the best RAM. The new memory kits, available from both from the Mars and Faye series, cater to Zen 3 and Rocket Lake processor owners.

The DDR4-5000 and DDR4-4600 memory kits feature a CAS Latency (CL) of 19. Neo Forza didn't provide all the primary timings, though. The memory kits is 16GB (2x8GB) in capacity and required 1.60V to hit the aforementioned data rate. Neo Forza also has a 32GB (2x16GB) memory kit in the works.

The DDR4-4600 memory kits, on the other hand, are available in both 16GB (2x8GB) and 32GB (2x16GB) capacities. Unlike the DDR4-5000 memory kits, these only need 1.50V to operate. Neo Forza will eventually launch a 64GB (2x32GB) DDR4-4600 in the Faye flavor.

Neo Forza DDR4-5000, DDR4-4600 Specifications

Product Line Data Rate CAS Latency Voltage Capacity Part number Mars DDR4-5000 19 1.60V 2 x 8GB NMGD408E82-5000IG20 Faye DDR4-5000 19 1.60V 2 x 8GB NMUD408E82-5000IG20 Mars DDR4-4600 19 1.50V 2 x 8GB NMGD408E82-4600CG20 Mars DDR4-4600 19 1.50V 2 x 16GB NMGD416E82-4600CG20 Faye DDR4-4600 19 1.50V 2 x 8GB NMUD408E82-4600CG20 Faye DDR4-4600 19 1.50V 2 x 16GB NMUD416E82-4600CG20

Neo Forza build its DDR4-5000 and DDR4-4600 memory kits with Hynix integrated circuits (ICs). Although the manufacturer didn't specifically state the model, we assume it's Hynix D-die, which is the same IC found in Adata's XPG Spectrix D50 Xtreme DDR4-5000 memory kit with identical timings and voltage.

The new memory kits are available in the U.S. through Micro Center. We haven't been able to locate the DDR4-5000 and DDR4-4600 on Micro Center's online store yet. However, given the data rate, the memory kits probably carry a heavy premium. Just so you get an idea, DDR4-4600 16GB memory kits currently start at $269.99.