Anycubic Releases New 6K and 4K Resin 3D Printers

3D printing aficionados today have two new, high-resolution resin options from Anycubic. Designed to compete with the best resin 3D printers, the $599 Photon Mono X 6K outputs at an impressive 5760 x 3600 resolution while the $269 Photon Mono 4K can print at a still-strong 3840 x 2400.
The company has been gearing up for this launch with a series of demo videos on its official YouTube channel breaking down what’s new and comparing the new Photon Mono 4K to its predecessor.
The Photon Mono 4K has been released with a starting price of $269. It has a 6.5in x 5.2in x 3.1in build area. It can print with a resolution of 3840 x 2400 and a horizontal resolution of 35 μm. This model uses a matrix parallel light source comprised of 15 LEDs with a light transmittance rate of 6%. According to Anycubic, only the first 1000 units are available for $269. Once they’ve been sold, the retail price will rise to $289.
The Photon Mono X 6K is available for pre-order at $599 and will only be made available to US customers for the first two months before making its way to the EU. This printer has a substantially larger build area that measures in at 9.6in x 7.8in x 4.8in. It’s capable of printing with a 5760 x 3600 resolution and 34 μm horizontal resolution. Like the Photon Mono 4K, it uses a parallel matrix light source but the Photon Mono X 6K uses 40 LEDs and has a light transmittance rate of 6%.
Both printers are available on the website with the Photon Mono 4K available to buy now and the Photon Mono X 6K reserved for pre-order only. Check out each respective product page for more details.