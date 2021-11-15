Anycubic Releases New 6K and 4K Resin 3D Printers

3D printing aficionados today have two new, high-resolution resin options from Anycubic. Designed to compete with the best resin 3D printers, the $599 Photon Mono X 6K outputs at an impressive 5760 x 3600 resolution while the $269 Photon Mono 4K can print at a still-strong 3840 x 2400.

The company has been gearing up for this launch with a series of demo videos on its official YouTube channel breaking down what’s new and comparing the new Photon Mono 4K to its predecessor.

(Image credit: Anycubic)

The Photon Mono 4K has been released with a starting price of $269. It has a 6.5in x 5.2in x 3.1in build area. It can print with a resolution of 3840 x 2400 and a horizontal resolution of 35 μm. This model uses a matrix parallel light source comprised of 15 LEDs with a light transmittance rate of 6%. According to Anycubic, only the first 1000 units are available for $269. Once they’ve been sold, the retail price will rise to $289.

(Image credit: Anycubic)

The Photon Mono X 6K is available for pre-order at $599 and will only be made available to US customers for the first two months before making its way to the EU. This printer has a substantially larger build area that measures in at 9.6in x 7.8in x 4.8in. It’s capable of printing with a 5760 x 3600 resolution and 34 μm horizontal resolution. Like the Photon Mono 4K, it uses a parallel matrix light source but the Photon Mono X 6K uses 40 LEDs and has a light transmittance rate of 6%.

Both printers are available on the website with the Photon Mono 4K available to buy now and the Photon Mono X 6K reserved for pre-order only. Check out each respective product page for more details.