New Tiger Lake Promo Vids and CPUs Leak Ahead of Official Launch

Intel is preparing the much anticipated 11th Generation Tiger Lake launch and a whole slew of new promotional videos have leaked, which we've interspersed in this article. New listings for Tiger Lake chips that will vie for a spot on our Best CPU list have also flooded the Internet.

Commencing with the juicy stuff, hardware sleuth @TUM_APISAK dug up two previously unknown Tiger Lake processors in the Geekbench 5 database. On one side, we have the Core i7-1160G7, which appears to be a quad-core chip with Hyper-Threading. The Tiger Lake-Y processor rocks a 1.2 GHz base clock and 2.11 GHz boost clock in addition to the 12MB of L3 cache. In the past, Intel's Y-series parts adhered to a 4.5W TDP (thermal design power), so unless the chipmaker has switched things up, the Core i7-1160G7 should be rated for 4.5W.

The Core i3-1115G4 also surfaced in a device called Volteer, which is the alleged codename for Chromebooks that feature Tiger Lake chips. According to Geekbench 5, the Core i3-1115G4 features two cores and lacks Hyper-Threading. The report contradicts a previous submission that painted the Core i3-1115G4 with a dual-core, four-thread configuration. Geekbench 5 reported clock speeds of 3 GHz and a 4.1 GHz for the base and boost clock, respectively. The dual-core chip has 6MB of L3 cache at is disposal. Given its specifications, the Core i3-1115G4 most likely belongs to the Tiger Lake-U family, meaning its TDP probably varies between 15W and 28W.

Image 1 of 2 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1160G7 (Image credit: Primate Labs Inc.) Image 2 of 2 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 (Image credit: Primate Labs Inc.)

Information on the Core i7-1160G7 and Core i3-1115G4's iGPU wasn't available. However, we already know that Tiger Lake is equipped with Intel's Xe LP graphics. The maximum configuration tops out at 96 Execution Units (EUs) with clock speeds up to an impressive 1.55 GHz. Considering the power restrictions on the Core i7-1160G7 and the tier of the Core i3-1115G4, the two chips will probably come with a more modest iGPU, though.

In other news, Twitter user WalkingCat shared multiple promotional videos of Intel's 11th Generation Tiger Lake processors. The videos show Intel's revamped logos for Tiger Lake as well as some of the devices that will be leveraging the 10nm chips. There are other interesting tidbits too, such as die shots of the Tiger Lake silicon, the initial core and thread configurations, clock speeds, and other details.

Intel will unleash Tiger Lake on September 2, so don't forget to mark your calendars. If the the processor live up to everything that we've seen so far, Tiger Lake will certainly disrupt the laptop market.