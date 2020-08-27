Tiger Lake CPUs Surface With High Clock Speeds Amid Looming Intel Reveal

The Intel Core i7-1185G7 and Core i5-1135G7 have shown up once again as the hardware world awaits Intel's big 11th Generation Tiger Lake announcement on September 2. With the official launch so close, the specifications that we see today could be the final revisions for the two Tiger Lake-U parts.

As we've seen from past submissions, the Core i7-1185G7 reportedly comes equipped with four cores, eight threads and 12MB of L3 cache. The Geekbench 5 submissions (via @TUM_APISAK) now reveal the quad-core Tiger Lake-U chip with a 2.99 GHz base clock and a 4.79 GHz boost clock. If we round the clock speeds, they boil down to 3 GHz and 4.8 GHz, respectively.

The Core i7-1185G7's Xe LP graphics, however, is the protagonist of today's show. The Gen12 unit features up to 96 Execution Units (EUs), which represents a 50% increase in comparison to Gen11's maximum configuration. That's only the appetizer though – Gen12 also comes with higher clock speeds. According to the Geekbench 5 submission, the Core i7-1185G7's iGPU clocks up to 1.55 GHz, 36.3% faster than the Core i7-1065G7 that it's replacing.

Processor Cores / Threads Base / Boost Clocks (GHz) L3 Cache (MB) Execution Units Graphics Max Frequency (GHz) Core i7-1185G7* 4 / 8 3.0 / 4.8 12 96 1.55 Core i7-1065G7 4 / 8 1.3 / 3.9 8 64 1.10 Core i5-1135G7* 4 / 8 2.4 / 4.2 8 80 1.30 Core i5-1035G7 4 / 8 1.2 / 3.7 6 64 1.05

*Specifications are unconfirmed.

The Core i5-1135G7 (via @davideneco25320) seemingly conforms to the same four-core, eight-thread configuration as the Core i7-1185G7 albeit the smaller L3 cache. There's a difference of 4MB that separates the Core i5 from the Core i7.

Geekbench 5 detected the Core i5-1135G7 with 2.4 and 4.19 GHz base and boost clock, respectively. It's a quantum improvement over the previous Core i5-1035G7 and even surpasses the Core i7-1065G7, which was last generation's flagship Ice Lake processor.

After digging a little bit deeper, we found the Core i5-1135G7 with a Xe LP solution that's comprised with 80 EUs at 1.3 GHz. The Tiger Lake-U processor has 25% more EUs than the Core i5-1035G7 at 23.8% higher clocks.

Image 1 of 2 Intel Core i7-1185G7 (Image credit: Primate Labs Inc.) Image 2 of 2 Intel Core i5-1135G7 (Image credit: Primate Labs Inc.)

Tiger Lake is just a taste of what Intel can do with its 10nm SuperFin process node. There is no doubt that the new 10nm chips represent a tremendous uplift in both processing and graphical performance over Ice Lake.

It's not like Intel ever lost the mobile device market, but with Tiger Lake, the chipmaker could take back some of AMD's gains that the Red Team made with its Ryzen 4000-series (codename Renoir) processors. More importantly, the powerful mixture of Willow Cove cores and Xe LP graphics has the potential to make iGPU gaming on an Intel processor a reality.