Newcomer Zadak Shows Off Highly Stylish Water-Cooled Case

Zadak is a relative newcomer to the PC hardware scene, having only been around for a couple years. But that isn't stopping the new kid from showing off what it can do -- its new child, the MOAB II Elite, is one seriously good looking custom, water-cooled case, succeeding last year's MOAB II system.

Measuring 311 by 193 by 371 mm, (12.2 x 7.6 x 14.6 inches), and weighing in at 7.5 kg (16.5 lbs) this case is designed for Micro ATX motherboards and uses a riser cable to mount the GPU vertically. The brains of the PC is on the left, and cooling hardware including a 240 mm radiator and power supply are on the right. Sandwiched between these two sides is the water reservoir itself, milled into the center of the chassis to reduce tubing and the risk of water leaks.

(Image credit: Zadak)

Only the CPU is water-cooled, but MOAB II Elite does that in a stylish fashion with its own water block featuring RGB.

A case such as this wouldn't be complete without RGB, which is why next to whatever RGB your motherboard supports, the MOAB II Elite also comes with RGB for the chassis and along its baseplate. The chassis also has a water level indicator, temperature display, and a capacitive touch power switch.

(Image credit: Zadak)

As far as motherboard compatibility goes, this case can be used with a select number of Intel motherboards from the B360M, Z390M and Z490 range. AMD motherboard options are right now limited to the GIGABYTE B450M GAMING and GIGABYTE B450 AORUS M.

No word on pricing yet.