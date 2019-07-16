Gigabyte's Z390 Gaming-X Now $114 At Newegg

by



The non-SLI version of Gigabyte’s recently-reviewed Z390 Gaming SLI, the Z390 Gaming-X is now available for $114 at Newegg. That full $36 discount is timed perfectly to the end of its competitor’s Prime Day event, and nearly matches yesterday’s Z390 Aorus Pro promo as a discount percentage (24%).

This is a great time for those sitting on the fence to jump off, before today’s CPU deals expire: With all of the Z390 platform’s OC-ability, that $230 Core i5-9600KF is looking pretty tempting.

You'd Also Like

About the author
Thomas Soderstrom

Thomas Soderstrom is a Senior Staff Editor at Tom's Hardware US. He tests and reviews cases, cooling, memory and motherboards.

Read more
No comments yet
Comment from the forums
    Your comment
Most Popular
  1. Use this Code to Get Intel's 1TB 660p NVMe SSD for $85
  2. Get This Travel-Friendly 60% Bluetooth Mechanical Keyboard for Just $32
  3. 32-inch, Curved 2K Viewsonic Gaming Monitor Now $299
Edition
Subscribe to our newsletter
Company
Resources
Other Purch sites
  • © 2019 Purch All Rights Reserved.