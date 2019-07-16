Gigabyte's Z390 Gaming-X Now $114 At Newegg





The non-SLI version of Gigabyte’s recently-reviewed Z390 Gaming SLI, the Z390 Gaming-X is now available for $114 at Newegg. That full $36 discount is timed perfectly to the end of its competitor’s Prime Day event, and nearly matches yesterday’s Z390 Aorus Pro promo as a discount percentage (24%).

This is a great time for those sitting on the fence to jump off, before today’s CPU deals expire: With all of the Z390 platform’s OC-ability, that $230 Core i5-9600KF is looking pretty tempting.