Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q and Mobile Specs Seemingly Leaked

Just a few days ago, the GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics card was spotted by Twitter user TUM_APISAK in a Lenovo 81HE laptop on Geekbench. The leaker has since reportedly discovered two recent 3DMark entries that seem to reveal specifications for Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q and RTX 2060 Mobile graphics cards.

(Image credit: TUM_APÏSAK/Twitter)

The GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card was first spotted in the Final Fantasy XV benchmark database last month. Although the leak revealed that the RTX 2060's performance was roughly 30 percent faster than the GeForce GTX 1060, there was no mention of the specifications. Thanks to TUM_APISAK's latest discoveries, we get a look of what could be the RTX 2060's Mobile and Max-Q specifications.

(Image credit: TUM_APÏSAK/Twitter)

The GeForce RTX 2060 is rumored to be built around the TU106 silicon carved by TSMC under the 12nm FinFET node. The mobile variant allegedly features a base clock of 960MHz and 6GB of GDDR6 memory clocked at 1,750MHz (14,000MHz effective). The Max-Q variant comes with a 975MHz base clock, and its 6GB of GDDR6 memory runs at 1,500MHz (12,000MHz effective). The memory purportedly operates across a 192-bit memory bus.

(Image credit: Geekbench)

Another Geekbench leak says the GeForce RTX 2060 is equipped with 30 compute units or Streaming Multiprocessors (SMs). Since each Streaming Multiprocessor on Turing carries 64 CUDA cores, that would mean the GeForce RTX 2060 comes with 1,920 CUDA cores. The same Geekbench entry shows the GeForce RTX 2060 with a boost clock that scales to 1,200MHz.

Unfortunately, TUM_APISAK didn't expose the entire 3DMark entries but, according to the leaker, the GeForce RTX 2060 Mobile puts in a score of 19,000 points in the 3DMark 11 benchmark on the Performance preset. This effectively puts the GeForce RTX 2060 Mobile above other models, such as the GeForce GTX 1070 Max-Q, GeForce GTX 1060 Mobile and GeForce GTX 1060 Max-Q.

Word on the street is that Nvidia will present its mobile RTX 20-series graphics cards before or at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) next month at Las Vegas. We'll be at the show and will keep you updated on any Nvidia announcements made.