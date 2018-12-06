Mobile RTX 2070 Listed In Lenovo Laptop

Asus' existing ROG Zephyrus S.

Update: This article has been corrected to reflect the possibility that the 2080 Ti listed could be connected to an external GPU enclosure.

Rumors have been heating up that Nvidia's GeForce RTX 20 series mobile GPUs will make their mark at the CES trade show in Las Vegas this year. Now there is a Geekbench listing, found by leaker TUM_APISAK, that furthers the theory.

A Lenovo 81HE has also made an appearance in the Geekbench database. This model sports the GeForce RTX 2070 with Max-Q design, confirming that Max-Q will continue to be a key part of Nvidia's portfolio. According to the submission, this graphics card comes with 36 compute units that run at a maximum frequency of 1.3 GHz, along with 8 GB of memory. This device also comes bearing a six-core twelve-thread Core i7-8750H processor but comes with 32 GB of system memory.

A GeForce RTX 2080 Ti is listed with an ASUSTeK Zephyrus M GM501GS. (EDIT: This could be an external GPU connected via Thunderbolt.) The test submission lists the GPU with 68 compute units and 11 GB of GDDR memory (type unspecified) and the card's maximum frequency is listed at 1.54 GHz. The laptop also comes equipped with a six-core twelve-thread Intel Core i7-8750H and 16 GB of RAM, so it appears to have plenty of muscle for gaming.

TechPowerUp also spotted a listing of the new GeForce Mobility series posted to Github:

Turing TU102: 1e02, 1e04, 1e07

Turing TU102GL: 1e30, 1e3c, 1e3d

Turing TU104: 1e82, 1e87

Turing TU104M: 1eab

Turing TU106: 1f07

With more and more evidence arriving daily, it appears that we will see new laptops with accelerated ray tracing capabilities land at CES.