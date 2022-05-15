Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-Series GPUs Tipped to Debut in Early Q3

Nvidia's next series of consumer graphics cards might launch as early as July 2022. Today, the Twitter tech tipster with an excellent track record, Kopite7kimi, informed his followers that Ada Lovelove will potentially come out in "Q3 early."

Ada Lovelace is Nvidia's codename for the GPU architecture behind the next-generation GeForce series of consumer graphics cards, due later this year. Naturally, therefore, we must take the Kopite7kimi Tweet with a dose of salt, but if true, the indications are we will see Nvidia launch its GeForce RTX 40-series graphics cards in July. Yes, July, as of Q3, spans July, August, and September – which equate to early, mid and late Q3, respectively.

It isn't easy to tie an RTX 40-series launch to a graphics/technology event in July. If we expected a June debut, we could perhaps see a technology/paper launch at Computex (May 24 – 27). An August launch would fit in with Gamescom (Aug 24). Pondering over late June, we only have the following significant events; RX Japan (VR) on June 22 and the MWC in Shanghai on June 29. Of course, we don't need an important shared technology event for a graphics card launch in the post-pandemic world; it could come straight from Jensen's kitchen.

While we are here, it is worth having a recap of what users should expect from the RTX 40-series lineup. Tom's Hardware Jarred Walton graphics editor published an everything we know an article in late April, which is worth a look, with a detailed table of standard specifications (GPU cores, clocks, memory quotas, speeds, and power requirements). It includes a video chat session too. It is well worth a look if you want a deep dive into Ada Lovelace technologies to come.

Whenever Nvidia does launch its RTX 40-series, it is highly likely to start at the higher end. This lower volume and more lucrative segment of the market gets the lower-rung GPU buyers eager and excited for the more accessibly priced products later on. Recently we heard some convincing rumors about what will probably be the launch flagship, the GeForce RTX 4090. Specifically, Kopite7kimi (again) reckons that this graphics card will feature 24GB of GDDR6X memory at 21 Gbps. The linked article includes all the latest up-to-date rumors about RTX 40-series graphics card specs from the RTX 4090 to RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 – expected to debut first.

Nvidia launching its RTX40 series is a move that enthusiasts would welcome. An early Q3 launch would secure the first mover advantage against arch foe AMD. Moreover, it could help dash Intel's hopes before the blue team gets its first serious desktop GPUs out and available worldwide. Lastly, we hope that the following generation of graphics cards can draw a line under the crypto mining era, with that speculative investment becoming less popular, and into an age where AMD, Nvidia, and Intel have to fight fiercely for PC gamer and creator cash.