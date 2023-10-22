Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super Rumored to Feature 20 GB VRAM

More rumors regarding the addition of some GeForce RTX 40 Super SKUs to Nvidia’s Ada Lovelace consumer graphics card portfolio have surfaced in recent days. The biggest potential news is that Chinese tech testing site Benchlife has seen signs of a GeForce RTX 4080 Super with 20 GB VRAM on the way. Some may see this upgrade as a worthwhile improvement on the existing RTX 4080 with 16 GB, especially if more CUDA cores are activated, too. Other key details about Super editions are even thinner on the ground, but we will try and distill the state of RTX 40 Super rumors below. Bring some salt.

Earlier this month, we mulled over the first worthwhile set of RTX 40 Super rumors which came via MEGAsizeGPU. The key morsels from that Tweet/X were that the purported GeForce RTX 4080 Super (maybe Ti) would arrive in early 2024. Moreover, it would be based on the AD102 GPU, have a TGP of under 450W, yet be priced similarly to the existing RTX 4080.

This week the same tipster followed up by asserting that Nvidia and partners were also preparing to release an RTX 4070 Super “based on AD103, has a 256bit bandwidth and 16G VRAM.” In addition, MEGAsizeGPU reckons there will be an RX 4070 D6 model with GDDR6. Benchlife actually embedded this tweet in its news section, before adding data from its own sources suggesting the GeForce RTX 4080 Super with 20 GB is being prepared.

Swipe to scroll horizontally GeForce GDDR6X VRAM GPU RTX 4090 24 GB AD102 RTX 4080 Super 20 GB AD102 RTX 4080 16 GB AD103 RTX 4070 Super 12 GB AD103 RTX 4070 Ti 12 GB AD104 RTX 4070 12 GB AD104 RTX 4070 D6 16 GB (GDDR6) AD104

Table: Italics = rumor, Super model CUDA core counts unknown

With the rumored additions added to the Ada Lovelace series, we should end up with something like the above (ignoring lower-tier cards). GPU Rumorville has no idea about the CUDA core count for the new Super series GPUs. It was only asserted that the RTX 4060 D6 would be identical apart from the move from GDDR6X to GDDR6.

If the RTX 4080 Super does indeed come with the same price as the existing RTX 4080, that will probably precipitate a drop in the price of the non-Super card to help Nvidia products compete in this area of the market where AMD’s Radeon RX 7900 XTX flagship roams. Meanwhile the RTX 4070 Super and RTX 4070 D6 fill some more price / performance gaps that are wide enough to be targeted.

In light of the recent US / China sanction news, the RTX 4080 Super might also find it will have a special appeal in China. Perhaps the new AD102-based RTX 4080 Super card will have its specs tuned to come in just under the bandwidth / compute export red lines that come into force starting from Nov 16.

