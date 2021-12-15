Take the Green Pill to Win Nvidia's Matrix-Themed PCs, Hardware

Nvidia this week started two contests and plans to give away valuable prizes to the enthusiast community. Up for grabs in the first contest are three official Matrix Resurrections-themed PCs equipped with the latest AMD Ryzen processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti or GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards. A separate contest is offering up individual GeForce RTX 3080 Ti boards, gaming mice, and gaming monitors.

To win one of the three custom-built Matrix Resurrections-themed PCs or five Matrix-themed GeForce RTX 3080 Ti FE backplates, contestants will need to follow Nvidia's Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram channels to get key prompts and instructions from December 14 to December 22 (this is when the new Matrix film debuts in the USA and Europe). Then, they will need to like/comment/share posts and use the #MatrixResurrections hashtags when asked.

The systems that Nvidia is raffling includes the following:

The Digital Storm Backup operator that is equipped with three small displays, is based on the Ryzen 9 5950X as well as GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and built by Stefan Ulrich aka RandomDesign;

The NXZT Nebuchadnezzar assembled by Dave Cathey aka Insolent Gnome featuring AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X as well as Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti inside and enhanced with Sentinel arms outside;

The Breaker created by Staszek 'Tips' Wiertelak using the Ryzen 9 3950X and the GeForce RTX 3090. Apparently, this one comes with a notebook and a retro graphics card from the early 2000s.

Professional modders built all the machines, which feature elements taken from the Matrix movies. They offer formidable performance and great cooling to ensure predictable framerates in modern games.

In addition to the Matrix Resurrection raffle, Nvidia is holding a System Latency Challenge from December 14 to December 21. To participate, one needs to download Kovaak’s, an aim trainer, and play it under Nvidia Experiments. Participants will then need to post a screenshot of their score from the leaderboard on Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #FramesWinGames. Since this is still a lottery, winners will be chosen randomly, so professional gamers with high scores will not receive any benefits for their skills.

The good news is that this competition will include many more prizes than the Matrix-themed contest. Items include nine Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti boards, nine Logitech Pro X Superlight mice, and nine MSI Oculux NXG253R 360 Hz gaming displays. Good luck to all that enter Nvidia's contests!