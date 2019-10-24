GTX 1650 Super Could Be Nvidia's Answer to AMD Radeon RX 5500

Just this week we heard of a rumored launch date for the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super, October 29. But that's not all she wrote. VideoCardz has also reported that Nvidia's preparing a Super version of the GTX 1650 that's will arrive November 22.

(Image credit: VideoCardz)

So far, nothing has been reported about the GPU’s configuration or clock speeds, but according to VideoCardz, the GTX 1650 Super will have GDDR6 memory instead of GDDR5, like the GTX 1650 has (the 1660 Super is also expected to feature a bump to GDDR6).

The GTX 1650 Super's memory will reportedly run at an effective speed of 12,000 MHz, which over a 128-bit memory interface will mean a memory bandwidth of 192 GBps. That'd be impressive, considering that’s the same memory bandwidth that the GTX 1660 has. The memory capacity is said to remain the same as the GTX 1650 (4GB).

Specs

Graphics Card GTX 1650 GTX 1650 Super* GTX 1660 GTX 1660 Super* CUDA Cores 896 ? 1,408 11408 Base / Boost Clock 1,485 / 1,665 MHz ? 1,530 MHz / 1,785 MHz 1,530 MHz / 1,785 MHz Memory Size & Type 4GB GDDR5 4GB GDDR6 6GB GDDR5 6GB GDDR6 Memory Speed 8,000 MHz 12,000 MHz 8,000 MHz 14,000 MHz Memory Bandwidth 128 GBps 192 GBps 192 GBps 336 GBps MSRP $149 ? $219 $229

*Specs in this column haven't been confirmed by Nvidia.

If we may speculate a little, we reckon a big reason Nvidia would make a GTX 1650 Super (other than that Nvidia simply ‘has to’ because every other card also got a ‘Super’ version) is pressure the company expects from the AMD Radeon RX 5500. AMD's upcoming mainstream graphics card has no release date or pricing yet, but we expect it to arrive this year and put some serious pressure on the GTX 1660. Simply increasing the GTX 1650's memory bandwidth might not be enough to compete. So it wouldn’t surprise us to see a GTX 1650 Super that offers a small bump in GPU performance and small increase in price.

For now, we'll have to wait and see. If VideoCardz's report is right, we should learn of in the coming weeks.