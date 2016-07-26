More Nvidia Pascal Titan X Details Emerge

Last week, Nvidia CEO Jen-Hsun Huang dropped some bombshell news at a Standford University artificial intelligence meetup. Huang revealed the existence of the Pascal-based Titan X to some of the brightest minds in the AI field in attendance and gave the first units to a few of the lucky researches on hand.

After the reveal, we didn’t really know much about the new Titan X. Nvidia said that it is the most powerful single GPU ever built and revealed that the GPU will deliver 11 TFLOPS of floating point performance from 3,584 CUDA cores that boost at 1.53GHz. We were also told the Titan X would come equipped with 12GB of GDDR5X that delivered 480GB/s of memory bandwidth.

Today, Nvidia answered many of our questions about the upcoming graphics behemoth. We don’t have raw performance numbers for you yet, but we can confirm several details.

Nvidia’s new Titan X is not technically a member of the GeForce family, but it will deliver unheard of gaming performance, nonetheless. Nvidia told us the Titan X is being aimed at professional content creators and deep learning researches, but the company acknowledged that the card will undoubtedly be used by gamers with exceptionally deep pockets.

The Pascal Titan X supports all the same technologies that the rest of the Pascal GPUs are designed for, including simultaneous multi-projection, asynchronous compute and support for Nvidia Ansel. The Titan X will also support SLI, but if you were hoping for more than 2-way SLI, you’ll be disappointed. Nvidia is sticking to its guns with dropping support for 3-way and 4-way SLI configurations, even with its top of the line hardware.

The Titan X features a new GPU called the GP-102, which is built on a 471mm2 die. Nvidia confirmed that the Titan X follows the same structure as the other 10-series cards. In other words, the 3584 Cuda Core GPU will feature 224 texture units, and we expect to see 96 ROPs.

When asked about the name, Nvidia said that Titan X is being considered a brand of its own. The company doesn’t expect there to be much confusion in the marketplace, but it plans to label the Pascal-based GPUs clearly to help avoid such a problem.

The Titan X will go on sale on August 2 for $1,200. Nvidia will sell the cards directly through its own website and won’t be allowing partners to build and sell their own variations.