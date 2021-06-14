Nvidia Allegedly Readjusts Production Capacity To Make More Ampere GPUs

The latest unconfirmed rumor coming out of China is that Nvidia has reportedly adjusted its production strategy to inject more GeForce RTX 30-series graphics cards into to the market. It comes from Board Channels, a forum meant for employees at board partners and distributors in China. If accurate, the news will come as music to consumers' ears as Ampere-based cards are among the best graphics cards on the market, but have been absent from store shelves for a long time now. (Note: Nvidia said it wouldn't comment on rumors or speculation.)

At the peak of the great graphics card shortage, Nvidia decided to bring back fan favorites, such as the GeForce RTX 2060 and GTX 1050 Ti, in an attempt to satisfy the demand for graphics cards. The current rumor is that Nvidia has notified its partners that it will slice the supply of GeForce RTX 2060 (Turing) GPUs in half for this month. The objective behind the decrease is to shift the freed production capacity over to Ampere.

At first glance, limiting Turing supply might not appear to impact Ampere's availability. Turing and Ampere are on completely different nodes from different foundries, after all. Turing is based on TSMC's 12nm manufacturing process, while Ampere leverages Samsung's 8nm process node. However, our theory is that Nvidia is probably freeing up substrate, memory chips, and OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) capacity.

The members of Board Channels only spoke of Ampere in general and didn't specify if Nvidia was prioritizing a certain SKU over others. With the recent addition of the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, Nvidia expanded its Ampere offerings up to seven models. In any event, we will hopefully be seeing better Ampere availability in the upcoming months and hopefully, prices will start stabilizing.