Nvidia's RTX 4060 Ti 16GB Price Drops $50 at Retail, Ahead of AMD Launch

US retailers have started to make meaningful discounts to their Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16 GB prices. This morning, we noticed Newegg had slashed the price of two no-frills models: the MSI Ventus 2X GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16 GB Black OC, and the Asus Dual GeForce RTX 4006 Ti 16 GB Advanced Edition. As of this writing, would-be buyers can snatch up either of these cards for $449.99.

If you aren't that familiar with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16 GB, it is worth a look back at our review. We tested a triple-fan Gigabyte sample which we had to source independently as no Nvidia board partner was interested in having their name associated with this release. Such reluctance was wise, as the shiny new RTX 4060 Ti with its doubled memory quota earned poor review scores across tech media.

Our graphics editor welcomed the extra VRAM, but the product lacked appeal due to the currently limited benefits of the extra memory, the 128-bit bus that it is attached to, and the poor overall performance for a $499 price.

To be fairer to the RTX 4060 Ti 16 GB specifically, many of Nvidia's RTX 40 series launches have attracted criticism due to price. Prices have typically fallen a worthwhile amount a few months after release, thanks to market forces and PC gamers and enthusiasts voting with their wallets. The price cut seen on the RTX 4060 Ti 16 GB has been particularly deep and fast, though. A $50 cut to the $499 launch price has been delivered by a major retailer just 45 days after initial availability (July 18). Initially, we noticed there were even some models priced as high as $569.99.

While an extra $100 for a 16 GB version of the RTX 4060 Ti might have been very hard to swallow, a $50 premium might tempt more buyers with a bit more flexibility in their budget.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Key specs GeForce RTX 4060 Ti reference MSI Ventus 2X OC model Asus Dual Advanced model GPU CUDA cores 4,352 4,352 4,352 GPU clock 2,540 MHz 2,610 MHz 2,580 MHz VRAM 8GB or 16 GB of 18 Gbps GDDR6 16 GB of 18 Gbps GDDR6 16 GB of 18 Gbps GDDR6 Cooler 2 slot Twin fan, black Dual axial 0dB fans, 2.5 slot 16GB version price $499 suggested $449.99 $449.99

Further inspiration for the Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti price cuts likely comes from the impending arrival of AMD's RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT graphics cards. AMD has pitched the RX 7700 XT as a convincing RTX 4060 Ti 16 GB beater at an MSRP of $449. What a coincidence, then, that Nvidia's competing card is now selling for the same price.



AMD's new cards will launch early next week, so we don't know for sure how the Radeons will stack up. But this price dip on Nvidia's latest card just before the arrival of a potentially promising alternative is, if nothing else, a reminder of how important competition is in this – and any other – market.