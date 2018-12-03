Nvidia Unleashes the Titan RTX

We all knew it was coming, and today it has officially arrived. Nvidia has announced its Turing-powered Titan RTX. Although the chipmaker markets the graphics card for AI researchers, deep learning developers, data scientists, and content creators, the Titan RTX will undoubtedly find its way into many top-tier gaming systems as well.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

The Titan RTX is now also known as the T-Rex because Nvidia claims it's the most powerful desktop graphics card on the planet. The graphics card features 4,608 CUDA cores and comes clocked with a 1,350MHz base clock and a 1,770MHz boost clock. With its 576 Tensor cores and 72 RT cores, the Titan RTX can supply up to 130 teraflops of deep learning performance and 11 GigaRays of ray tracing performance. The graphics card also comes equipped with 24GB of high-performance GDDR6 memory, twice the amount of previous-gen Titan models, to deliver up to 672 GB/s of bandwidth. The memory operates at 1,750MHz (14,000MHz effective) across a 384-bit memory interface.

Titan RTX Titan V Quadro RTX 5000 RTX 2080 Ti FE Architecture (GPU) Turing (TU102) Volta (GV100) Turing (TU104) Turing (TU102) CUDA Cores 4608 5120 3072 4352 Peak FP32 Compute 16.3 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 11.2 TFLOPS 14.2 TFLOPS Tensor Cores 576 640 384 544 RT Cores 72 N/A 48 68 Texture Units 288 320 192 272 Base Clock Rate 1350 MHz 1200 MHz 1620 MHz 1350 MHz GPU Boost Rate 1770 MHz 1455 MHz 1815 MHz 1635 MHz Memory Capacity 24GB GDDR6 12GB HBM2 16GB GDDR6 11GB GDDR6 Memory Clock 14Gbps 1.7Gbps 14Gbps 14Gbps Memory Bus 384-bit 3072-bit 256-bit 352-bit Memory Bandwidth 672 GB/s 653 GB/s 448 GB/s 616 GB/s ROPs 96 96 64 88 L2 Cache 6MB 4.5MB ? 5.5MB TDP 280W 250W 265W 260W Transistor Count 18.6 billion 21.1 billion 13.6 billion 18.6 billion Die Size 754 mm² 815 mm² 545 mm² 754 mm² Price $2499 $2999 $2300 $1199

According to Nvidia, the Titan RTX is the Swiss Army Knife of graphics cards. On the AI side, the Titan RTX's 576 Tensor cores and 24GB of memory help improve training and inference for neural networks. Thanks to the presence of NVLink, AI researchers and Deep Learning developers can pair two of these cards together to work with large neural networks and data sets.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Data scientists will be happy to know that Nvidia's Titan RTX also comes with support for Nvidia's RAPIDS platform. RAPIDS is a collection of open-source software libraries for data analytics and machine learning that help accelerate machine learning activities. On the content creation side, the Titan RTX's 72 RT cores give content creators real-time ray tracing and AI functionalities while the graphics card's 24GB of memory and 672 GB/s of bandwidth open the door for real-time 8K video editing.

The Titan RTX has a 280W TDP (thermal design power) rating and draws power from two 8-pin PCIe power connectors. Display outputs include three DisplayPort outputs, one HDMI port, and one USB Type-C port for Nvidia VirtualLink.

The Titan RTX graphics card carries an eye-watering $2,499 price tag and will be available later this month in the U.S. and Europe.