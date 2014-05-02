NZXT Paints H440 Black With Blue, Green or Orange Accents

It didn't take long after the release of the NZXT H440 enclosure to gain massive popularity; however, one complaint that kept coming back was that it was only available in white with black accents.

NZXT has answered that calling and revealed that there are now three more versions of the enclosure: black with blue accents, black with green accents, and black with orange accents.

The NZXT H440 enclosure, at first sight, will appear like a standard ATX enclosure, but it's actually a little different. The biggest difference between any other ATX enclosure and NZXT's H440 is that the H440 lacks optical drive bays, making for a very clean and modern aesthetic. It also has a side panel with a big window as well as a PSU area that's covered up to hide a lot of cable clutter.

Unfortunately, these cases are not set to go on sale through normal retail channels. Instead, the black version with blue accents will only be available through the NZXT Armory store, the black version with green accents will only be available through Microcenter, and the black version with orange accents will only be available through NewEgg. All of them will be priced at $119. Whether the cases will drip into all the usual retail channels remains unknown.

