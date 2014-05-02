NZXT Paints H440 Black With Blue, Green or Orange Accents

It didn't take long after the release of the NZXT H440 enclosure to gain massive popularity; however, one complaint that kept coming back was that it was only available in white with black accents.
NZXT has answered that calling and revealed that there are now three more versions of the enclosure: black with blue accents, black with green accents, and black with orange accents.
The NZXT H440 enclosure, at first sight, will appear like a standard ATX enclosure, but it's actually a little different. The biggest difference between any other ATX enclosure and NZXT's H440 is that the H440 lacks optical drive bays, making for a very clean and modern aesthetic. It also has a side panel with a big window as well as a PSU area that's covered up to hide a lot of cable clutter.
Unfortunately, these cases are not set to go on sale through normal retail channels. Instead, the black version with blue accents will only be available through the NZXT Armory store, the black version with green accents will only be available through Microcenter, and the black version with orange accents will only be available through NewEgg. All of them will be priced at $119. Whether the cases will drip into all the usual retail channels remains unknown.
Follow Niels Broekhuijsen @NBroekhuijsen. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.
Looks like its time to sell my Storm Scout 2 and do a NZXT build.
Um, I have a case now with 3 optical drive bays, guess how many of them I use? None.
My last case, the HAF 912 had 4 optical drive bays. Guess how many I used? None!
Point is, I have not used an optical drive since 2007 and many other out there stop using them way before me. Even when I build my recent computer I installed Windows 7 using a thumb drive, way faster than a CD and much more easier. All my fans were controlled by Corsair Link so no need for a external fan controller.
If I users wanted optical bays they would have brought the NZXT H630. Not everyone wants optical bays, and judging how fast this case sold out when it was released allot of people do not want optical bays.
This may not be the case for you, and that's cool,
Love the case.
There is. I am surprised a mod is that "insert word here".
http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16811146149
Microsoft only sells their OS on a DVD disc, and not on a USB flash drive. So why don't you share with everyone here, how did you managed to get your Windows 7 onto a USB flash drive, when you don't use any optical drives?
If you say you've download it, then how can you download when there is NO OS on your computer in the first place, since Windows 7 is only sold on a DVD disc?
I doubt you don't have any optical drive, must have on laying around some where or else it would be impossible even get the OS to install, let alone copy it to a USB flash drive.
Also Windows 7 went to RTM in 2009 and you've stop using a optical drive since 2007? This does make any sense.
For the case, looks nice, but I wouldn't sacrifice functionality for the the sake of looks. They can add a slim 5.25" bay for slot loading drives, and have the disc come out on the top of the case where the USB ports are.