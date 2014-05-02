Trending

NZXT Paints H440 Black With Blue, Green or Orange Accents

NZXT's popular H440 enclosure is now available in more color options.

It didn't take long after the release of the NZXT H440 enclosure to gain massive popularity; however, one complaint that kept coming back was that it was only available in white with black accents.

NZXT has answered that calling and revealed that there are now three more versions of the enclosure: black with blue accents, black with green accents, and black with orange accents.

The NZXT H440 enclosure, at first sight, will appear like a standard ATX enclosure, but it's actually a little different. The biggest difference between any other ATX enclosure and NZXT's H440 is that the H440 lacks optical drive bays, making for a very clean and modern aesthetic. It also has a side panel with a big window as well as a PSU area that's covered up to hide a lot of cable clutter.

Unfortunately, these cases are not set to go on sale through normal retail channels. Instead, the black version with blue accents will only be available through the NZXT Armory store, the black version with green accents will only be available through Microcenter, and the black version with orange accents will only be available through NewEgg. All of them will be priced at $119. Whether the cases will drip into all the usual retail channels remains unknown.

33 Comments Comment from the forums
  • thundervore 02 May 2014 18:45
    Damn it!! I really did not want to buy this case, I looked for every reason not to buy it but now they released the black and blue version i have to buy it!!!

    Looks like its time to sell my Storm Scout 2 and do a NZXT build.
  • soldier44 02 May 2014 23:18
    Now it just needs an Nvidia sticker somewhere on it.
  • ronnietse 03 May 2014 03:49
    Damn it!! I really did not want to buy this case, I looked for every reason not to buy it but now they released the black and blue version i have to buy it!!!

    Looks like its time to sell my Storm Scout 2 and do a NZXT build.
    It has no optical drive bays. #notbuyingit
  • Mac266 03 May 2014 03:58
    i dont like the looks, it has no 5.25 bays and the window is strange. take it away.
  • thundervore 03 May 2014 04:33
    Damn it!! I really did not want to buy this case, I looked for every reason not to buy it but now they released the black and blue version i have to buy it!!!

    Looks like its time to sell my Storm Scout 2 and do a NZXT build.


    It has no optical drive bays. #notbuyingit

    Um, I have a case now with 3 optical drive bays, guess how many of them I use? None.
    My last case, the HAF 912 had 4 optical drive bays. Guess how many I used? None!

    Point is, I have not used an optical drive since 2007 and many other out there stop using them way before me. Even when I build my recent computer I installed Windows 7 using a thumb drive, way faster than a CD and much more easier. All my fans were controlled by Corsair Link so no need for a external fan controller.

    If I users wanted optical bays they would have brought the NZXT H630. Not everyone wants optical bays, and judging how fast this case sold out when it was released allot of people do not want optical bays.

    This may not be the case for you, and that's cool,
  • Zepid 03 May 2014 12:57
    They ditch the hideous NZXT logo inside the bay and I'll buy 30 of them.
  • H4X3R 03 May 2014 13:50
    Just buy an external cd / dvd read / writer if you have to.
    Love the case.
  • jimmysmitty 03 May 2014 19:35
    Surprised there is no red as that seems to be a popular color choice.
    Reply
  • H4X3R 03 May 2014 22:33
    "Surprised there is no red as that seems to be a popular color choice."

    There is. I am surprised a mod is that "insert word here".

    http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16811146149
  • lp231 04 May 2014 02:22
    13219793 said:
    Damn it!! I really did not want to buy this case, I looked for every reason not to buy it but now they released the black and blue version i have to buy it!!!

    Looks like its time to sell my Storm Scout 2 and do a NZXT build.


    It has no optical drive bays. #notbuyingit

    Um, I have a case now with 3 optical drive bays, guess how many of them I use? None.
    My last case, the HAF 912 had 4 optical drive bays. Guess how many I used? None!

    Point is, I have not used an optical drive since 2007 and many other out there stop using them way before me. Even when I build my recent computer I installed Windows 7 using a thumb drive, way faster than a CD and much more easier. All my fans were controlled by Corsair Link so no need for a external fan controller.

    If I users wanted optical bays they would have brought the NZXT H630. Not everyone wants optical bays, and judging how fast this case sold out when it was released allot of people do not want optical bays.

    This may not be the case for you, and that's cool,

    Microsoft only sells their OS on a DVD disc, and not on a USB flash drive. So why don't you share with everyone here, how did you managed to get your Windows 7 onto a USB flash drive, when you don't use any optical drives?
    If you say you've download it, then how can you download when there is NO OS on your computer in the first place, since Windows 7 is only sold on a DVD disc?
    I doubt you don't have any optical drive, must have on laying around some where or else it would be impossible even get the OS to install, let alone copy it to a USB flash drive.
    Also Windows 7 went to RTM in 2009 and you've stop using a optical drive since 2007? This does make any sense.
    For the case, looks nice, but I wouldn't sacrifice functionality for the the sake of looks. They can add a slim 5.25" bay for slot loading drives, and have the disc come out on the top of the case where the USB ports are.
