OLOy's 32 GB DDR4-3200 Kit Is Down To $100

OLOy is relatively new to the memory market, and the company is differentiating itself by offering hardware at very low prices. That's great for consumers, and we're happy to see the company's 32 GB DDR4-3200 kit on offer for $100 on NewEgg.

The kit consists of two 16GB modules and is built on CL 16-18-18-36 timings, and to qualify for the deal you'll have to opt for the 'Owl Red' version. Running at 1.35V, the memory won't produce much heat, and the red heatsinks should be up to the task.

OLOy 32 GB (2x 16 GB) DDR4-3200 Memory Kit: Now $99.99

At $100, you're getting 32GB of memory at a price where not too long ago you could have only gotten 16GB of memory.

The real question is whether or not you should buy OLOy memory, given the company's status as a newcomer to the PC hardware market. We've covered this topic in-depth and concluded that, as long as you know how to pair the memory with your system, it shouldn't be a problem. We're also very positive about using 32GB as the new 'sweet spot' for memory capacity.

Do be swift if you want to score this deal, though -- according to NewEgg, it will expire in six days. For more memory check out our Best Memory of 2019 article.