Origami-Inspired Mouse Is Thin, Lightweight and Folds Flat

With the digital nomad lifestyle on the rise, many professional computer users want to minimize their globetrotting tech loadouts. There are many portable and light solutions if a computer mouse is a must. However, the new Air.O mouse on Kickstarter (opens in new tab) might be the best solution, with its ultra-lightweight, incredibly thin folded form, Bluetooth connectivity, and purported ergonomics. Furthermore, when it is transformed into its mousing shape via origami magic, it doesn't look uncomfortably minuscule.

As indicated above, this is a Kickstarter project, so as usual, the promises and purported brilliance of the product must be taken with a big pinch of salt. Of course, we hope it lives up to its claims, but quite a few things can happen between the crowdfunding stage and a product shipping to customers.

To analyze this offering, let us consider the apparent positives and negatives. Starting with positives, the almost entirely flat nature of the Air.O mouse, when collapsed, is excellent to see. This form is just 4.5mm thick - about half as thick as your modern smartphone with a slim case. However, the sensor unit protrudes somewhat, presenting a 10mm angular lump. The Air.O mouse is also extremely light at 40g, rivaling some very light gaming mice with perforated (opens in new tab) and carbon fiber (opens in new tab) shells.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Air.O ) (Image credit: Air.O ) (Image credit: Air.O )

Some other positives regarding the Air.O are its purported strength and durability. In addition, it uses Bluetooth 5.2 with driverless connectivity and claims to have a three months battery life. The mouse also offers 'scroll wheel' functionality between the two 'button' areas; it forms a somewhat ergonomic mouse (it isn't tiny) and the array of colors/finishes in which it is in production.

We already mentioned a negative in how this mouse folds flat. For example, that 10mm angled lump might not be great if it is pressed against a screen in your bag. Another thing about the folding mechanism is that it looks somewhat 'sharp' to hold with a ridged spine in your palm when working.

Some images show the corners of the origami mouse will be the desk contact points. Though the captions in images showing this describe the corners as "smooth gliders," that is probably wishful thinking. Normal mice don't use four tiny gliders on the corners, so this will likely be a sub-optimal compromise.

The mouse is probably very quiet, as claimed. However, people often appreciate a degree of tactile and audible feedback. Similarly, failing in the ergonomics stakes, we think the 'scroll pad' area will likely not offer the excellent tactile positivity a mouse wheel provides.

As for the claim of being a full-size solution as opposed to other portable mice, the Air.O is only 115mm in length when assembled and ready to point. A folding Microsoft Arc mouse (2008, with 2.4GHz dongle and 2x AAA batteries) in the office measures 112mm unfurled, so there isn't much difference in final form. However, the Microsoft model has regular microswitch buttons and a responsive wheel. There have been several refinements to Microsoft's design over the years.

(Image credit: Air.O)

The Air.O mouse crowdfunding is multiples over its initial funding goal at the time of writing, so it should make it to market and pledgers' backpacks and desks. There are still over three weeks of the campaign, and 'early birds' can pledge $49 and hopefully receive a mouse in one of 12 "Kickstarter exclusive colors" with an estimated delivery of March 2023. Please remember that backing a crowdfunding campaign isn't the same as making a pre-order purchase. Typically you have no guarantee of receiving a finished product for your pledged cash.

