World's Lightest Gaming Mouse Boasts Carbon Fiber Design

If you thought super competitive e-sports mice such as the Logitech G Pro X Superlight are already light enough at 63 grams, think again. German company Zaunkoenig has made the world's lightest mouse called the M2K, and it weighs a shocking 23 grams. YouTuber Optimum Tech recently reviewed the mouse, and he says it is one of the best high-performance gaming mice you can buy today.

The M2K is an engineering marvel made entirely out of a hollow carbon fiber shell and features half the footprint of a traditional gaming mouse with a length of just 79mm. As a result, this mouse is tiny, to the point where you are required to use a fingertip-style grip since there is nowhere to rest your palm.

Just because it's small and light doesn't mean it isn't packing powerful hardware. The right and left buttons use Japanese Omron D2F01F switches, which are among the lightest switches in mice today, and according to Optimum Tech, are very close to the ultra-light switches used in the Logitech G303.

The M2K also packs the highest polling rate seen in modern gaming mice today, at a whopping 8000Hz, thanks to a PixArt 3360 sensor. For perspective, the Razer Viper 8K Hz and the Corsair Sabre RGB Pro are among the only gaming mice with the same polling rate. This gives the M2K one of the lowest recorded end-to-end latency results of all time at just 13.5ms according to Optimum Tech's own testing. It isn't a massive jump over 1000Hz polling rate mice like the Logitech Shroud G303 at 14.5ms, but it's still a positive result.

The end result is a mouse that is technically the most competitive mouse in the world. In addition, the feather-light weight of the mouse, paired with high-end sensors and buttons, should reduce hand fatigue, improve accuracy, and improve mouse acceleration and deceleration, with less weight to move around.

According to Optimum Tech, all these facts appear to be legitimate. He found his aiming in competitive FPS shooters like Apex Legends and aim trainers to be better than ever before with the M2K. He went so far as to say it is the best mouse he has ever used (and his gameplay demonstrates that statement very well in his video).

However, the archnemesis of the M2K right now is pricing. On Zaunkoenig's website, the M2K costs an eye-watering 300 Euros or $315. It is by far one of the most expensive mice on the market, and costs twice as much as top-of-the-line mice from brands such as Logitech. But, if you can justify the high cost, you will get an incredibly capable gaming mouse.