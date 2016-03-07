Origin PC’s Chronos SFF Gaming PC Is Available Now

Origin PC announced the availability of its newly-designed Chronos mini-ITX custom gaming computer.

We got our first look at the new Chronos at CES, where Origin PC proudly displayed its first fully-custom small form factor (SFF) case. The 11.75 x 13.75 x 4-inch Chronos supports X99 and Z170 mini-ITX motherboards, up to 32 GB of DDR4, a 120 mm closed-loop CPU cooler, up to four 2.5-inch SSDs, a 3.5-inch HDD, and up to an Nvidia Geforce GTX Titan Z graphics card. Although it wasn't known back at CES, it turns out the Chronos will also have Intel Xeon processor configuration options.

Origin PC will no longer offer multiple cases for its Chronos-branded mini-ITX gaming PCs. The company formerly gave customers a choice of several small form factor cases, such as a Corsair 250D, an EVGA Hadron or a Silverston SG08 chassis. The new Chronos SFF case is now the only mini-ITX gaming system you can get from Origin PC.

The Chronos is slightly less customizable as a result of the change, but the newly-designed SFF chassis can be configured with plenty of high-performance parts. The capacity to hold both a 120 mm CPU water cooler and up to an Nvidia GeForce GTX Titan Z gives the new Chronos chassis just as much credibility as any of the formerly available cases in the lineup. In addition, it can be custom painted for even more personalization.

A window prominently displays your chosen graphics card, magnetic feet allow you to position the PC in any orientation you desire, and an illuminated rotating logo give the Origin PC-branded Chronos some unique aesthetic features. The Chronos finds a happy medium between simplicity and elegance, without some of the flashier characteristics seen in other custom mini-ITX PCs (unless you really want that hot-pink metallic custom finish).

You can customize your own Chronos at Origin PC’s website.

Derek Forrest is an Associate Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware and Tom's IT Pro.