The WD Black SN750 NVMe SSD Is Now Over Half-off MSRP

Western Digital’s WD Black SN750 is a great PCIe 3.0 drive, and at over 50% off at Best Buy right now, it just became a must-buy for anyone on the hunt for a low-cost way to speed up their PC build.

Right now, you can pick up this 500GB drive for $65 — a $75 discount off the MSRP, which makes this one of the best SSDs you can currently get to speed up your OS without spending too much money.

WD_Black SN750 500GB NVMe SSD: was $139.99, now $64.99 at Best Buy

This PCIe 3.0 M.2 SSD from Western Digital sports a sleek design that will fit into any build, along with fast read speeds up to 3,470 MB/s, which will really speed up loading times across your favorite games or even just your OS.View Deal

Beyond its more than decent read/write speeds, this drive also gives you some impressive sustained performance, too. Read through our WD Black SN750 review for more on why this is one of the best SSDs not just for the average user, but also for Chia farming.

Beyond its specs, this drive's five-year warranty also gives you long-term peace of mind. Its included software package is also fully-featured to make the most of its space and utility. But most importantly, it’s durable and consistent.

So, if you’ve been looking for a solid boot drive, this is the one for you.