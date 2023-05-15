Patriot Teases 12.4 GB/s Viper PV553 PCIe Gen5 x4 SSD

California-based Patriot Group has been teasing (PDF) a super-fast new SSD, which it intends to fully unveil at the Computex 2023 in a few week's time. The new Patriot Viper PV553 is one of the latest breed of PCIe Gen5 x4 M.2 SSDs, and has a touted top transfer speed of 12.4 GB/s. If it lives up to its promise, we could see the new Patriot Viper PV553 swelling the ranks of our Best SSDs of 2023.

We don't have a great deal of information about the new Patriot Viper PV553, as it is still at pre-launch stage. For example, we don't know what controller or NAND will be used. The key facts we have about this SSD at this stage are provided in the following table.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Patriot Viper PV553 SSD Interface M.2 form factor PCIe Gen5 x4 SSD Max sequential read speed 12,400 MB/s Max sequential write speed 11,800 MB/s Cooling Active cooler with vented heatsink

With the recent (bad) news regarding PCIe Gen5 SSDs overheating, throttling, or even grinding to a complete halt, it is good to see that Patriot's Viper PV553 looks like it has an active cooler as standard (rather than an option). At the connector end, the tiny fan is visible, and there follows a fluted and vented design, which looks like it is capped by an aluminum shield. The overall design makes this writer wonder if some kind of music can be produced by covering the various holes once the fan is running. A final observation is that the Viper PV533 appears to eschew RGB LED lighting.

(Image credit: Patriot)

We hope that the Patriot Viper PV553 can live up to its performance claims, as if it follows through, we could have one of the fastest new generation PCIe Gen5 SSDs available, sitting alongside the likes of the Crucial T700 (which also achieves 12.4 GB/s).

(Image credit: Patriot)

Patriot isn't only going to launch the new PCIe Gen5 SSD as part of a refreshed Viper gaming storage line. It says that at Computex it will also talk about updates to its PCIe Gen4 SSD lineup, as well as a RAM showcase centered around the Viper Xtreme 5 DDR5 extreme performance memory and Viper Elite 5 DDR5 mainstream performance memory. There will also be a host of new peripherals and a showcase of the recently released Viper VXD M.2 SSD Enclosure.