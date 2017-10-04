Patriot Launches Blackout Edition Of Its Viper V570 RGB Laser Gaming Mouse

Patriot announced the Viper V570 RGB Blackout Edition gaming mouse, the latest addition to its line of gaming mice. As the name suggests, this version of the Viper V570 RGB gaming mouse features a new all-black color scheme and a $10 price premium over its predecessor.

The Viper V570 RGB Blackout Edition is a right-handed mouse that features a 8,000 DPI Xtreme Precision laser sensor that allows you to set the sensitivity up to 12,000 DPI. The left and right click buttons use Omron switches that are rated for up to 10 million clicks.

Equipped with an adjustable weight channel and 13 programmable macro keys, the company refers to the design of this mouse as an "FPS + MMO hybrid." The Viper V570 RGB Blackout Edition also comes with a small box for storing weights while they're not in use. The mouse has five ceramic feet for added durability.

All 13 buttons can be programmed and mapped via Patriot’s Viper Software. You’ll also be able to control the effects and functions of the V570's seven-zone RGB backlighting system, adjust performance, and create profiles using the software interface, as well.

The Viper V570 RGB Blackout Edition is available now on the company website for $70.