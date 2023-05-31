Phanteks Announce NV9 and NV5 Cases, New AiO and Fans

From the floor at Computex, Phanteks has announced the launch of two new chassis to its NV line, the full tower NV9 and the mid-tower NV5. It has also announced the Glacier One D30 AiO cooler and D30 140 mm fans.

Phanteks NV9: Bigger and Better

The NV9 is a full tower chassis (276 x 572 x 607 mm larger than the NV7) with an MSRP of $299 and an October 2023 release date. With "near-seamless tempered glass panels" to the front and one side of the case, we get a clear view of the hardware inside. With support for up to three 420 radiators and a 480 radiator on the side, your rig will have ample cooling options. Talking of radiators, a modular side bracket enables easy installation and maintenance of your radiators.

The NV9 has improved support for E-ATX motherboards up to 280 mm and a simplified storage are affording more space and flexibility. Two additional accessories are GPU brackets (one a premium model) to mount your GPU away from the motherboard.

Support for fans up to 11 x 140 mm or 12 x 120mm

Radiators: Top 420/360, Side 420/480, Bottom 420/360, Rear 280/240

Storage: 3 x 3.5 inch HDD, 2 x 2.5 inch SSD or 6 x 2.5 inch SSD total

Dimensions: 276 x 572 x 607 mm

Colors: Satin Black / Matte White

Availability: October 2023

MSRP: $299

Phanteks NV5: The New Mid-Tower

Just like the NV9, the NV5 has a near-seamless glass view on two sides of the case, offering a view of your motherboard and RGB. The NV5 has support for eight 120 mm fans and at the top there is space for a 360 radiator, as well as space to the side. A bottom fan provides cool air for your GPU, and Phanteks claims that the NV5 has a "spacious interior to accommodate modern GPUs". A PSU cover provides easy cable management, and DRGB provides the subtle (or not) lighting that we all crave.

The NV5 is for enthusiasts who like the design of the NV7, but want more of their desks back, less fans or more money in their pocket. The chassis features support for ATX motherboards, but not E-ATX due to a GPU support bracket. An anti-sag GPU bracket is included in the kit.

Cooling can be via up to eight 120mm fans, or your choice of 360 or 120 radiators. Storage is up to three 3.5 inch drives, or four 2.5 inch SSDs.

Phanteks NV5 is slated for an August 2023 release, with an MSRP of $129.

Support for eight fans up to 120 mm in size

Radiators: Top 360, Side 360, Bottom 120, Rear 120

Storage: 3 x 3.5 inch HDD, 4 x 2.5 inch SSD

Dimensions: 237 x 476 x 526 mm

Colors: Satin Black / Matte White

Availability: August 2023

MSRP: $129

Glacier One D30 and D30-140 Fans

The Glacier One D30 AiO high performance cooler provides three D30 fans and a large copper base with a fin array for use with high-end CPUs. Its design provides maximum clearance from the motherboard and RAM and comes in either a 360 or 240 configuration. The MSRP is expected to be $149.

The D30 fans are now available in 140 mm (up from 120 mm originally) and can be daisy-chained to provide a single connection for all of the fans. The fans come in black and white, as well as normal and reverse models. The MSRP is expected to be $29.

Both of these products will be released in September 2023