Phanteks Unleashes RGB-Lit Threadripper CPU Water Block

Phanteks announced the Glacier C399A CPU water block designed specifically for AMD’s Threadripper processors.

The Glacier C399A features a see-through polished acrylic cover mated to a large nickel-plated copper base. The base of the water block measures 85 x 8 x 70mm (W x H x D) and is equipped with densely packed rows of 0.6mm-wide cooling fins spaced 0.4mm apart and standing 5mm tall.

Phanteks has integrated RGB lighting capable of displaying 16.8 million colors into the clear polished top. The C399A is compatible with any RGB-equipped case and motherboard fitted with industry standard 4-pin RGB lighting headers. The Glacier C399A water block is available with anodized satin black or mirrored chrome accents and is compatible with any aftermarket open-loop water cooling system that uses standard G1/4 type fittings. Fittings for both hard and soft tube applications are sold separately.

One of the unique aspects of Phanteks water blocks is their use of o-rings made of Viton. For those of you not familiar with the properties of Viton, this material is popular due to its excellent compression properties and resistance to most oils and petroleum-based fuels and lubricants.

Water block seals made of Viton offer improved durability and an overall superior seal compared to those made of regular rubber/ They’re also resistant to oxidation, ozone, UV exposure, fungus, and mold. Viton is an elastomer commonly used in a number of sealing applications, including industrial use and the automotive and aerospace industries. This material has an effective operating range between 5°F and 400°F, making it an excellent choice for applications such as CPU and GPU water cooling.

We reached out to the company for information on pricing and availability.