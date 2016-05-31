Trending

Phanteks Crafts Its First Water Block For Nvidia's Founder's Edition GTX 1080

By Computex 

Phanteks is showing off a handful of water cooling goodies at Computex 2016, and so far it's actually looking like some pretty slick gear.

Among the wares that Phanteks was showing at Computex 2016, interestingly enough we ran into a few water cooling goodies. Among these were two unfinished CPU blocks, a GPU block and a handful of fittings, extensions, plugs, and more. The GPU block is finished; it's for the Nvidia GTX 1080 Founder’s Edition, and it's simply called the G1080. (No fancy name to be found here.)

This is Phanteks' first venture into liquid cooling, but the gear looks quite impressive so far. They look polished, and Phanteks is using Viton instead of silicon for its gaskets, which supposedly is more resistant to heat and takes longer to dry out with age.

The GPU block's base is made of nickel-plated copper, and the top cover is made of acrylic and sand-blasted plastic, giving the block a neat finish with just a touch of flair. Additionally, Phanteks includes three RGB LEDs that you can connect to its cases, or you can use them with Phantek’s RGB adapter.

The G1080 costs $129.99. Pricing for the rest of the components has yet to be set (partially because the CPU blocks aren't finished yet), and Phanteks is aiming for an end of June release date.

Follow Niels Broekhuijsen @NBroekhuijsen. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Lutfij 31 May 2016 08:37
    I had to look twice to figure out that the blocks stem from Thermaltake's OEM's or more so like they were rebranded Swiftech Waterblocks. This is a good step since they can have more than just innovative cases and PSU's/accessories but an option for users to source almost 60% of their system's hardware.

    Good job Phanteks.
    Reply
  • ITAngel 01 June 2016 14:57
    I would totally buy them since I own already their Pro M case I figure why not try their water cooling setup. I currently use EK but am willing to give Phanteks a try for sure.
    Reply
  • thundervore 01 June 2016 15:56
    Im hoping that they will create some kind of monoblock
    Reply
  • ITAngel 01 June 2016 16:12
    18052725 said:
    Im hoping that they will create some kind of monoblock

    I agree that would be pretty sweet. I am keeping my eyes open for their water cooling stuff.
    Reply
  • AlbinoCerberus 11 June 2016 21:14
    I was just looking at the EK water blocks for the GTX 1080. They have a note that their water blocks aren't compatible with the new SLI HB bridges. Does anyone know if that's true of these Phanteks ones?
    Reply