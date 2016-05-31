Phanteks Crafts Its First Water Block For Nvidia's Founder's Edition GTX 1080

Among the wares that Phanteks was showing at Computex 2016, interestingly enough we ran into a few water cooling goodies. Among these were two unfinished CPU blocks, a GPU block and a handful of fittings, extensions, plugs, and more. The GPU block is finished; it's for the Nvidia GTX 1080 Founder’s Edition, and it's simply called the G1080. (No fancy name to be found here.)

This is Phanteks' first venture into liquid cooling, but the gear looks quite impressive so far. They look polished, and Phanteks is using Viton instead of silicon for its gaskets, which supposedly is more resistant to heat and takes longer to dry out with age.

The GPU block's base is made of nickel-plated copper, and the top cover is made of acrylic and sand-blasted plastic, giving the block a neat finish with just a touch of flair. Additionally, Phanteks includes three RGB LEDs that you can connect to its cases, or you can use them with Phantek’s RGB adapter.

The G1080 costs $129.99. Pricing for the rest of the components has yet to be set (partially because the CPU blocks aren't finished yet), and Phanteks is aiming for an end of June release date.

