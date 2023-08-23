Pick Up AMD's 7800X3D For Only $384: Real Deals

One of the best CPUs for gaming has dropped to just $384, thanks to a drop in price on the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU at B&H Photo. With 96MB of L3 cache, this CPU is great for gaming and also performs exceptionally well in productivity tasks.

One of the cheapest ways to upgrade to a bigger SSD in an older machine is to pick up the Team Group MP33 1TB SSD for just $35. It's certainly not the fastest drive but with read/write speeds of 1800/1500MBps, but it's more than adequate for most games and applications.

Grab $50 off this impressive gaming keyboard, and take a look at the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL wireless keeb for the reduced price of $199. It's a pretty chunky price reduction for this keyboard and for the money you're getting a compact TKL gaming keyboard that features SteelSeries's OmniPoint 2.0 optical switches with per-key adjustable actuation and dual-action actuation, plus an OLED smart display configurable through the SteelSeries software.

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU: now $384 at B&H Photo (was $449)

The fastest gaming CPU you can buy right now has 8 cores, 16 threads, and a 5-GHz boost clock. However, the real star of the show is its 96MB of 3D V-Cache. See our 7800X3D review for more.

Team Group MP33 1TB SSD: now $35 at Newegg (was $69)

This offer is for the 1TB Team Group MP33 but other capacities are available, as well. It can reach read/write speeds of 1800 / 1500 MBps and is supported by a 5-year warranty from Team Group.

SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Wireless: now $199 at Amazon (was $249)

This compact TKL gaming keyboard features SteelSeries's OmniPoint 2.0 optical switches with per-key adjustable actuation and dual-action actuation, plus an OLED smart display.

Logitech G502 Hero Wired Gaming Mouse: now $35 at Amazon (was $79)

The Logitech G502 Hero is Logitech's wired update to its classic Proteus Core mouse. Its optical sensor can reach 25,600 DPI and it has 11 customizable buttons with enough onboard memory to store 5 customization profiles. This mouse also uses mechanical switches, has 1 Lightsync RGB zone, and has removable weights to customize its feel.

Dell S3222DGM 32-inch QHD: now $299 at Best Buy (was $349)

Our favorite gaming monitor is now at a price that matches its all-time low. The S322DGM stands out thanks to its wide color volume, strong brightness, and great responsiveness.

