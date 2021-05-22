14-Core Alder Lake CPU Benchmarks Hit Geekbench

As Intel's Alder Lake platform falls into the hands of more and more developers, it is inevitable that specifications of engineering samples and preliminary benchmark results get revealed to broader audiences. On Saturday someone added benchmark results of a 14-core Alder Lake processor to Primate Labs' Geekbench 5 database.

Intel's Alder Lake is a hybrid processor packing high-performance (HP) Golden Cove cores, energy-efficient (EE) Gracemont cores, Intel Xe graphics as well as supporting a PCIe 5.0 interface and four types of memory (DDR4, DDR4, LPDDR4, LPDDR5). Alder Lake will be Intel's first hybrid CPU for mainstream PCs, so enthusiasts are eager to learn about its performance and whether it can finally beat the best CPUs, including AMD's Ryzen processors, in multi-thread workloads, so all performance leaks immediately attract a lot of attention.

This time around, an Intel partner currently working with the company's AlderLake-P DDR5 RVP (reference validation platform) based on a 14-core Alder Lake processor featuring a 1.40 GHz base clock (and a 27.1 GHz boost clock, which is clearly wrong) and a 24MB cache has accidentally posted Geekbench 5 results of the CPU. The Alder Lake RVP chip scored 1287 single-thread points and 8950 multi-thread points.

CPU Single-Core Multi-Core Cores/Threads, uArch Cache Clocks TDP Link AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS 1,540 8,225 8C/16T, Zen 3 16MB 3.30 ~ 4.53 GHz 35W https://browser.geekbench.com/v5/cpu/6027200 AMD Ryzen 9 4900H 1,230 7,125 8C/16T, Zen 2 8MB 3.30 ~ 4.44 GHz 35~54W https://browser.geekbench.com/v5/cpu/6028856 Intel Alder Lake-P 1,287 8950 14C/20T: 8HP + 6EE 24MB 1.40 GHz ~ 27.1 GHz (?) ? https://browser.geekbench.com/v5/cpu/8014264 Intel Core i9-11900 1,715 10,565 8C/16T, Cedar Cove 16MB 2.50 ~ 5.20 GHz 65W https://browser.geekbench.com/v5/cpu/7485886 Intel Core i9-11950H 1,365 6,266 8C/16T, Willow Cove 24MB 2.60 ~ 4.90 GHz ? https://browser.geekbench.com/v5/cpu/7670672 Intel Core i9-10885H 1,335 7,900 8C/16T, Skylake 16MB 2.40 ~ 5.08 GHz 45W https://browser.geekbench.com/v5/cpu/6006773 Intel Core i7-1185G7 1,550 5,600 4C/8T, Willow Cove 12MB 3.0 ~ 4.80 GHz 28W https://browser.geekbench.com/v5/cpu/5644005 Apple M1 1,710 7,660 4C Firestorm + 4C Icestorm 12MB + 4MB 3.20 GHz 20~24W https://browser.geekbench.com/v5/cpu/6038094

Since we do not know the actual boost frequency of the processor, it is hard to make any conclusions or even guesses about the real-world performance potential of Intel's upcoming platform. Meanwhile, considering a low base frequency and the power plan of the board set to 'balanced', we are probably dealing with a notebook platform rather than with a no-compromise enthusiast-grade system.

We do observe that single-thread Geekbench 5 performance of a 14-core Alder Lake reference design board working at an unknown CPU clock is comparable to that of AMD's Ryzen 9 4900H (Zen 2, 3.30 GHz ~ 4.44 GHz). Yet, it is significantly behind results of Willow Cove-based Tiger Lake parts. Meanwhile, the same ADL-P RVP significantly outperforms AMD's Ryzen 9 5980HS (eight Zen 3 cores at 3.30 ~ 4.53 GHz) in multi-thread Geekbench 5 workloads.

Overall, the Geekbench 5 results obtained on an Intel's AlderLake-P DDR5 RVP board look rather good, especially keeping in mind that production Alder Lake platform is expected to hit the market late this year, several months from now. Still, such leaked results should always be taken with a huge grain of salt.