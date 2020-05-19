Project Reunion Is Microsoft’s Attempt to Get More Windows 10 Apps

Microsoft Build, the company’s annual developer conference, is starting with a bold vision for Windows 10 development. It’s called Project Reunion, and it will increase the effort to tear down the barrier between Windows API (Win32) development and the newer Universal Windows Platform (UWP).
The Project is supposed to “unify access” to both APIs and also make them accessible to developers separate from the operating systems. Microsoft’s Kevin Gallo, corporate vice president of the Windows developer platform, wrote that this will occur with tools like NuGet, a package manager for .NET development. Additionally, Gallo wrote that apps can be modernized or get more features no matter how they’re coded, including C++, React Native or .NET.
WinUI 3 Preview 1, a user interface framework for Windows, will play a key role, allowing apps to have UIs that can adapt and scale despite device size and form factor. WebView 2, another part of Project Reunion that’s downloadable through Visual Studio, will let developers place Chromium webviews in certain programs to enable the use of web content in native apps. There will also be a Project Reunion repository on GitHub.
In March, Microsoft revealed that it had finally surpassed a long-set goal to have Windows 10 on 1 billion active devices. That trails 2.5 billion on Android and 1.4 billion on iOS, which both have very active app ecosystems. Windows 10, however, has a long history of legacy systems to support, as well as new APIs. Project Reunion is aimed at making Windows 10 development more friendly and to modernize applications while keeping them updated. Hopefully, that will lead to more software coming to Windows 10 for both consumers and enterprise customers.
At Build, which is taking place online due to COVID-19, Microsoft announced other new features for Windows developers, including GPU workflows in the Windows Subsystem for Linux, a Windows PowerToy for keyboard remapping and Windows Terminal 1.0 being made available for enterprise.
Why would developers want to use UWP? People are used to buying software outside the Microsoft Store. I think most users are even aware of the Microsoft Store. Just that these stupid games they never asked for showed up on their computer. They don't have to give MS a cut of the sale by selling it themselves. They don't have to take heed of any restrictions.
Perhaps eventually people might use it. Although I don't believe that will happen unless MS takes some draconian measures to compel users to switch to the app store. Ultimately dropping win32 support in a future update. As they still develop a 32 bit OS and even have a setting for the 32 bit Windows 10 to run 16 bit software. I can't see them dropping win32 software support anytime soon.
Even Apple with it's well known our way or the highway approach. Hasn't taken such a step yet. Looking at the junk on their app store. While they've had some more success with major developers. It's still been a slow transition. Although if Macs go ARM as rumored. That Mac app store may become far more vibrant. If it means running iOS/iPadOS software on macOS.
The "apps" that came built-in on my surface run more slowly than their desktop "application" counterparts and seem to generally use that awful windows 8 inspired design that is borderline impossible to use in both tablet and desktop mode.
Can you even close apps yet? Because it used to be that you literally couldn't close these apps, which was a deliberate design decision. That is what Microsoft thinks "modern" design is: ugly garbage packed with slow hard-coded animations which is less usable in every way.
How can Microsoft expect developers to "modernize" when it still thinks that the blatant design mistakes in Windows 8 is what modern looks like?
So we're going back ~10 years to when a lot of programs (on Windows and Android, possibly iOS) were just locked down web browsers. (y)
First, Win32 is referring to the API, so it doesn't mean only 32-bit. So it doesn't much matter if they drop the basically-dead-anyway 32-bit version of Windows 10. Second, the store actually supports Win32 (again, including 64-bit programs) and UWP. That's how they got support for so many recent games... they're Win32.
The difference is, you could be using a PWA on your phone and not even realize it. :P