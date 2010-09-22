Trending

PS3 Now Has Ability to Play 3D Blu-ray Movies

Sony has finally released PlayStation firmware update 3.50, which brings support for 3D Blu-ray to the PS3

The folks over at the PlayStation blog yesterday announced the availability of PS3 firmware 3.50, a long promised update that will enable PS3 users to play 3D Blu-rays in their consoles. Eric Lempel, VP of Network Operations at Sony America announced the update on the PS3 blog last night.

Sony had previously promised users a September rollout for v3.50 but the company's president, Sir Howard Stringer, said on September 1 that a delay would push the update's release into October. Last week Lempel announced that the update would actually hit on September 21, so yesterday's launch was actually a day ahead of schedule.

"We know that many consumers have purchased 3D TVs already and more of you will be purchasing them as the holidays approach--so we’re excited to offer this firmware update that makes all 38 million PS3s worldwide compatible with Blu-ray 3D discs," Lempel said last week.

Sony prepped PS3s for 3D gaming in April when it launched firmware v3.30 but with such a small selection of 3D Blu-rays available at the moment, we can't imagine there's too many people upset with the five month wait for 3D Blu-ray support.

Also included in yesterday's update are Facebook integration, which allows users to share information with friends via Facebook, and a Grief Reporting function that will allow users to more easily report inappropriate messages they receive from other PSN users.

38 Comments Comment from the forums
  • 22 September 2010 05:10
    So if a tree falls in the forest...
    Reply
  • drwho1 22 September 2010 05:16
    this means nothing because I don't have a 3D TV and I got no plans to get one in the near future. when they say that "many have bought 3D TV's" is a Big Fat Lie!
    Reply
  • antilycus 22 September 2010 05:18
    just like Blu-Ray... yawn
    Reply
  • xerroz 22 September 2010 05:23
    How many 3D movies are out there...that's right
    Reply
  • winner4455 22 September 2010 05:24
    Hey, the more features the better.
    Reply
  • phate 22 September 2010 05:42
    Can I load Linux on it? How about play PS2 games??

    No, but can I get a headache just trying to watch a damn movie? Yes? Sweet...
    Reply
  • Anomalyx 22 September 2010 05:45
    winner4455Hey, the more features the better.Sony doesn't think so. coughOtherOScough
    Reply
  • orbitron 22 September 2010 05:50
    I only have a regular LCDTV so there is no use for me.
    Reply
  • HavoCnMe 22 September 2010 05:57
    Seriously, true 3D won't require glasses and until that happens 3D is another marketing scheme. Waste your money fools.
    Reply
  • kelemvor4 22 September 2010 06:00
    Awesome! I've been waiting for this; already have a 3d mitsubishi 65". Now to find out about the transmitter and glasses...
    Reply