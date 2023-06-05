TeamGroup Says Its PS5 M.2 Heatsink Reduces Temps By 25C

Teamgroup advertised a new PS5 M.2 heatsink at the Computex that can seriously improve thermals for the Best SSDs for PlayStation 5. Teamgroup says its TForce AL1 heatsink replaces the rear shroud on the PS5's M.2 expansion slot, thus improving SSD thermals by up to 25C.

The heatsink is made of aluminum and coated in a matte black finish that closely aligns with the matte black paneling behind the PS5's white cover. The heatsink takes advantage of the PS5 expansion slot's active cooling — provided by the main CPU/SoC fan, and soaks up more air because the heatsink itself replaces the SSD cover on the PS5, so it is on the outside of the PS5 enclosure. Thus, the extra width and depth of the heatsink provide a big advantage over standard M.2 coolers.

Teamgroup advertises a 12 to 25C drop in thermals with its AL1 heatsink, which is a substantial boost in thermal headroom for any SSD. This should provide any ill-performing SSDs with more than enough headroom to hit peak performance in the PlayStation 5 for long periods. The up to 25C drop will also mitigate any hot air being exhausted from the PS5's CPU/SoC since the M.2 expansion slot is by the same fan.

(Image credit: Future)

The AL1 heatsink measures 127 x 65.5 x 13.5mm and weighs 78 grams. Obviously, you don't have to check these measurements if you want to drop this heatsink onto a PlayStation 5. The PS5 supports 2230, 2242, 2260, 2280, and 22110.

Pricing and availability are unknown, but we suspect the AL1 will be competitive with other PS5 M.2 coolers on the market.