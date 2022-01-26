Purported AMD Ryzen 5 6600H Benchmark Shows a 25% Gain Over Previous Gen

An interesting new AMD CPU benchmark result has appeared in the Geekbench online results browser, notes Twitter's Benchleaks. The result appears to show one of AMD's yet-to-be-released 'Rembrandt' Ryzen mobile chips, the Ryzen 5 6600H (6C/12T), being put through its paces. Benchleaks highlights that AMD's upcoming middle-of-the-pack mobile processor hits an average clock of 4,527 MHz during the tests and is 6% faster in single-threaded work and 23% faster in multi-threaded work than the previous-gen Ryzen 5 5600H.



AMD has already unveiled its Rembrandt mobile APUs at CES 2022, so we don't need Geekbench to confirm the hardware tech specs, as those are publicly available. However, we expect to wait until sometime in February to find an AMD Ryzen 5 6000 powered laptop for review / in retail. We need a customary sprinkle of salt with the numbers, in either case.

Geekbench Scores Single-Thread Multi-Thread Ryzen 5 6600H (Lenovo 82RD) 1472 9954 Ryzen 5 5600H (Lenovo 82L5) 1383 6188 6600H %age gain over 5600H +6% +23%

Geekbench isn't the best benchmark for comparing chips from different vendors, but its results can give some worthwhile insight when comparing processors from the same family. With this in mind, Benchleaks thought it would highlight the newly unearthed result by comparing the mobile Ryzen 5 5500H (Zen 3+ 6C/12T, 45W) to the desktop Ryzen 7 5800X (Zen 3 C/16T, 105W). It found the new mobile processor was about 15% slower in single-threaded tests and 25% slower in multi-threaded tests.

While the above is an interesting comparison, we have picked through the Geekbench databases and reckon the Ryzen 5 6600H vs 5600H is a more worthy battle. Interestingly, as you can see from our table, the new and old chips are featured in 'Lenovo 82XX' laptop designs with 16GB of RAM, which is a nice comparison setup.

In our chosen Geekbench 5 comparison, the new processor makes its architectural advances quite apparent with a 6% uplift in the 1T benchmarks and a 23% uplift in nT benchmarks.

The above is pretty good news for folk looking at new laptops from February onwards. However, our recent reviews of the first crop of Alder Lake laptops, such as the 2022 MSI GE76 Raider and Alienware x17 R2, show that the new ADL mobile processors are clear leaders (but we've only seen the top-end Core i9-12900HK in action, so far, so can't definitively comment on the mid- and lower-end mobile ADL chips).

As well as packing the Zen 3+ CPU cores, Rembrandt is expected to bring added frills and thrills with its RDNA 2 graphics cores. Sadly, iGPU testing is missing from the purported Geekbench scores from the mid-pack AMD Rembrandt chip. During the CES 2022 launch, AMD showed the Ryzen 7 6800U absolutely trouncing the previous-gen 5800U and Nvidia MX 450 mobile discrete GPU in gaming. We would be eager to see third party confirmation of this quality of Rembrandt.

Remember to add a pinch of salt with the above Geekbench data, and stay tuned for reviews and analysis of the first AMD Rembrandt-powered laptops when they become officially available.