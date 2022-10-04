Pyramid Shaped Case Gets The Mesh Treatment

Computer chassis manufacturer Azza - known for cases such as the Pyramid 806, has updated its Pyramid shaped case design, with a new version called the Pyramid Mesh that ditches the glass panels and replaced them with mesh panels - as the name suggests. This should drastically increase the Pyramid's cooling capabilities over the glass variant.



The case is available at Newegg (opens in new tab) and Amazon (opens in new tab) for $419.99.

The new mesh panels cover all four sides of the case, completely changing its look from a clean, see-through design to a dark mesh aesthetic. However, the biggest benefit of the mesh panels is they provide a significant boost to the case's airflow potential, now that air can pass through all four sides of the case.

The case measures 490 x 490 x 585 mm, with a perfectly square base that ascends into its pyramid shape. Airflow is taken in from the bottom of the chassis - underneath the motherboard and graphics card mounts, and moves uniformly all the way to the top where a 120 mm exhaust fan assists in expelling hot air out of the system.

With the previous versions of the Pyramid, which only included glass side panels, the 120 mm exhaust fan had to work extra hard by pushing most of the exhaust air out of four tiny holes near the tip of the pyramid. But now with the mesh panels, the air can exit the case freely, from any direction.

The case is classified as a ATX tower chassis, with full support for E-ATX, ATX, Micro ATX and ITX motherboards. Max cooler height sits at 95 mm, and the case supports a max of 330 mm long graphics cards.

Due to the irregular design of the Pyramid, the motherboard is installed directly on the base, right on top of the intake slots underneath the case. Then, the graphics card is mounted horizontally, on top of the motherboard with the aid of a riser cable. The power supply sits right under neath the motherboard tray and gets fresh air directly from the bottom.

The case supports up to five 120 mm fans on the bottom and a single 120 mm fan on thee top. Water cooling is supported, with up to 360 mm radiator support on the bottom right of the chassis.

This case definitely isn't for everyone, but for those who like the niche design, its nice to see a mesh version that will keep your components extra cool.