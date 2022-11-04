Qualcomm: Next Generation Nuvia-Based Snapdragon Allegedly Has Design Wins

Qualcomm have naturally been quite optimistic about always connected Windows PCs based on Snapdragon system-on-chips. Ever since the company acquired Nuvia with its high-performance CPU design, the company's optimism turned into confidence. Apparently, there are reasons to be confident as Qualcomm's next-generation Nuvia-powered SoCs are allegedly already winning designs two years before their actual availability.

"We expect to see an inflection point in Windows on Snapdragon PCs in 2024 based on a significant number of design wins to date," said Cristiano Amon, chief executive of Qualcomm, at the company's call with investors and analysts this week (via SeekingAlpha). "We increased OEM design wins in ecosystem traction for our next-generation Windows on Snapdragon solutions, which incorporate our custom CPUs."

Qualcomm faced a number of setbacks with its Nuvia-powered Snapdragon SoCs. Initially, the company planned to start sampling the processors in August 2022 and then ship them commercially in 2023. But the company then delayed sampling to 2023 and now expects the arrival of Windows systems based on its SoCs to hit the market in 2024.

While Qualcomm's chief executive did not reveal the number of design wins or when exactly they are set to hit the market in 2024 (holiday season 2024 launch is technically 2024 availability), the increasing number of design wins indicates that PC makers are committed to deliver Arm-based Windows machines two years from now. Furthermore, this shows their assurance of performance and competitive advantages that such computers may provide, which is a good sign both for Qualcomm and other designers of Arm-powered SoCs.

Unfortunately, there are some things to worry about when it comes to Nuvia-based Snapdragons. Cristiano Amon did not address the ongoing legal battle between Arm and Qualcomm. If Arm wins the litigation, it will mean the end for Nuvia's existing CPU design as Arm demands Qualcomm to destroy it and never market it.