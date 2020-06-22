Raijintek Launches Gigantic GPU Air Cooler For AMD Navi, Nvidia Turing GPUs

Raijintek Morpheus 8057 (Image credit: Rajintek)

If you think air cooling is dead, think again. Raijintek (via @FanlessTech) has unleashed the high-end Morpheus 8057 cooler that's been tailored for the latest AMD Navi and Nvidia Turing graphics cards.

On AMD's end, the Morpheus 8057 is compatible with the Radeon RX 5600, RX 5700 and their corresponding XT variants. The list of supported Nvidia graphics cards is a bit more extensive though. The Morpheus 8057 can be used with the GeForce RTX 2060, RTX 2070, RTX 2080, RTX 2080 Ti as well as the Super variants for the first three models.

Aesthetically, the Morpheus 8057 comes with a nice, black coating that should blend into the majority of PC builds. Its brobdingnagian design, which according to Raijintek, allows the cooler to handle graphics cards up to 360W of TDP. The Morpheus 8057 measures 254 x 100 x 44mm and weighs up to 515g without any fans installed.

Image 1 of 5 Raijintek Morpheus 8057 (Image credit: Raijintek) Image 2 of 5 Raijintek Morpheus 8057 (Image credit: Raijintek) Image 3 of 5 Raijintek Morpheus 8057 (Image credit: Raijintek) Image 4 of 5 Raijintek Morpheus 8057 (Image credit: Raijintek) Image 5 of 5 Raijintek Morpheus 8057 (Image credit: Raijintek)

The copper baseplate, which flaunts a mirror finish, is connected to the giant heatsink via 12 copper heat pipes that are 6mm in diameter. The heatsink itself is comprised of a stack of 129 aluminium alloy fins. The heat pipes pass through each of the fins to maximize heat dissipation.

Unfortunately, the Morpheus 8057's design prohibits its from cooling the graphics card's memory chips or power delivery subsystem. However, Raijintek bundles three copper and eight aluminium heatsinks for the memory chips. The cooling fans aren't included either so you'll have to shell out extra cash for them. Raijintek does provide eight fan clips, four for fans with a 25mm thickness and four for ones with a 13mm thickness.

Raijintek didn't reveal the pricing or availability for the Morpheus 8057.