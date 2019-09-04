Razer Blade 13 Will Have Switchable TDP, Intel Says

The Razer Blade 13, the newly announced gaming ultraportable revealed here in Berlin at IFA today, will have adjustable TDP though the Razer Synapse software, Intel said at a talk largely discussing its upcoming mobile chips.

The talk was hosted by Intel's vice president of tech leadership marketing, Jon Carvill, and chief performance strategist, Ryan Shrout.

When we tested an Ice Lake developer system, we were able to switch between 15W and 25W through Windows but were told that wouldn't be the case for most laptops. We're curious to see how Razer implements an adjustable TDP.

Razer told Tom's Hardware that this will be synonymous with what has always been allowed in Synapse through Performance, Balanced, and Power Saver modes since the original Blade 15 on Synapse, though it didn't commit to continue using that nomenclature.

The cooling, Intel said, is meant for the 25W chip, so it's unclear what benefits users might find in battery life or other areas by lowering it.

Update: Sept. 4 at 7:47 p.m. CEST: Updated with comment from Razer.