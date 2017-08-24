Razer Reveals 'Wolverine Ultimate' Controller For PC, Xbox One

Razer has a new controller coming next month dubbed the Wolverine Ultimate. The PC and Xbox One controller features more buttons and additional parts than the traditional peripheral in order to cater to players’ customization needs.

In addition to the usual set of bumpers and triggers, the Wolverine Ultimate includes two more bumper buttons at the top of the peripheral and four triggers on its underbelly. These extra buttons have multi-functional capabilities so you can dictate custom button assignments for each piece through Razer's Synapse software, which is available on the PC as well as the Xbox One.

The packaging also comes with two directional pads. One is a tilt design, which means that the whole pad tilts when pressed in one direction, and the other features individual buttons for each direction. The controller also comes with three sets of thumbsticks so you can play with the shorter sticks, which come in a concave or convex surface, or use the longer variant with the concave top. There’s also a hair-trigger switch, which simulates a rapid-fire effect in your favorite shooter title.

The controller requires a wired connection, so it comes with a 10-foot braided micro-USB cable. There's also a Quick Control panel and a 3.5mm headphone jack located at the bottom of the peripheral. Most of the controller is covered with a black matte finish, but there are two rubberized grips underneath for a better grip. Just like most of Razer’s PC peripherals, the Wolverine Ultimate also features Chroma lighting, and it’s located around the Xbox logo.

The features and the overall layout of the Wolverine Ultimate are somewhat similar to another Razer product, the Raiju, which was a PlayStation 4 / PC controller available only in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Asia) region. Unlike the Raiju, the Wolverine Ultimate will be available to North American customers. You can buy it on Razer’s online store next month for $160, and a global release is planned sometime in Q4 later this year.