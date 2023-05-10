Nvidia's Purported GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB Release Date Spills

Rumors about Nvidia's plans to formally introduce its GeForce RTX 4060-series graphics cards in May have been floating around for a while, but it was unclear when these add-in-boards (AIBs) are set to hit the market. A new leak contends that Nvidia wants its partners to start selling GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB model on May 24, 2023, reports VideoCardz, citing a source with knowledge of the matter. As with all leaks, take this with a grain of salt.
Nvidia purportedly intends to formally unveil three of its Ada Lovelace-based GeForce RTX 4060-series models — GeForce RTX 4060, GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB, and GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB, which are certainly candidates to join the ranks of the best graphics cards — sometime in mid-May, though it is unclear whether the company will let the press publish reviews of all for SKUs, or will limit the info to just the specifications.
Meanwhile, only the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB will hit the market on May 24, 2023, based on information from VideoCardz. The website contends that the product will emerge on store shelves just a day before AMD is expected to lift the embargo from Radeon RX 7600 reviews, which will certainly steal some thunder from Team Red's introduction.
Meanwhile, the vanilla GeForce RTX 4060 8GB will be available in the first half of July. In contrast, if the information is correct, the more expensive GeForce RTX 4060 16GB will hit the market in the second half of July, more than two months after the formal announcement.
|Row 0 - Cell 0
|GPU
|FP32 CUDA Cores
|Memory Configuration
|TBP
|MSRP
|GeForce RTX 4090 Ti
|AD102
|18176 (?)
|24GB 384-bit 24 GT/s GDDR6X (?)
|600W (?)
|?
|GeForce RTX 4090
|AD102
|16384
|24GB 384-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X
|450W
|$1,599
|GeForce RTX 4080
|AD103
|9728
|16GB 256-bit 22.4 GT/s GDDR6X
|320W
|$1,199
|GeForce RTX 4070 Ti
|AD104
|7680
|12GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X
|285W
|$799
|GeForce RTX 4070
|AD104
|5888
|12GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X
|200W
|$599
|GeForce RTX 4060 Ti*
|AD106
|4352 (?)
|8GB or 16GB 128-bit 18 GT/s GDDR6 (?)
|160W (?)
|sub-$500
|GeForce RTX 4060*
|AD106
|3072 (?)
|8GB 128-bit GDDR6
|?
|sub-$400 (?)
*Rumored specs, not confirmed by Nvidia
This purported launch schedule will enable Nvidia and its partners to sell GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB at a premium and avoid any kind of competition between the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB and GeForce RTX 4070 12GB. As a result, those gamers who plan to buy an Nvidia performance mainstream graphics card in May – July but are unwilling to invest in a GeForce RTX 4070 will be left with only one choice if they want an Ada Lovelace AIB.
Nvidia still has not disclosed its GeForce RTX 4060 launch plans so far, so take the unofficial information with a grain of salt and remember that all plans tend to change.
That seems unlikely. They can't publish reviews of all the 3 cards on the same day. Makes little sense. No vendor has done that. They will only disclose the specs of the three SKUs, with some vendor specific internal benchmarks, if need be.
The remaining 2 SKUs will get a review embargo just a day before their release, that is in JULY timeline.
Btw, a Singapore retail outlet has also listed 26th May as the shelf release date for the AMD Radeon RX 7600 8 GB graphics card though due to time zone differences, that's 25th May for the US residents, and the rest of the world.
So the MAY 24'th release date of the 4060 Ti 8GB SKU seems legit.
1656128866321326080View: https://twitter.com/harukaze5719/status/1656128866321326080