Nvidia's Purported GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB Release Date Spills

Rumors about Nvidia's plans to formally introduce its GeForce RTX 4060-series graphics cards in May have been floating around for a while, but it was unclear when these add-in-boards (AIBs) are set to hit the market. A new leak contends that Nvidia wants its partners to start selling GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB model on May 24, 2023, reports VideoCardz, citing a source with knowledge of the matter. As with all leaks, take this with a grain of salt.

Nvidia purportedly intends to formally unveil three of its Ada Lovelace-based GeForce RTX 4060-series models — GeForce RTX 4060, GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB, and GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB, which are certainly candidates to join the ranks of the best graphics cards — sometime in mid-May, though it is unclear whether the company will let the press publish reviews of all for SKUs, or will limit the info to just the specifications.

Meanwhile, only the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB will hit the market on May 24, 2023, based on information from VideoCardz. The website contends that the product will emerge on store shelves just a day before AMD is expected to lift the embargo from Radeon RX 7600 reviews, which will certainly steal some thunder from Team Red's introduction.

Meanwhile, the vanilla GeForce RTX 4060 8GB will be available in the first half of July. In contrast, if the information is correct, the more expensive GeForce RTX 4060 16GB will hit the market in the second half of July, more than two months after the formal announcement.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Nvidia RTX 40-Series Specifications Row 0 - Cell 0 GPU FP32 CUDA Cores Memory Configuration TBP MSRP GeForce RTX 4090 Ti AD102 18176 (?) 24GB 384-bit 24 GT/s GDDR6X (?) 600W (?) ? GeForce RTX 4090 AD102 16384 24GB 384-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X 450W $1,599 GeForce RTX 4080 AD103 9728 16GB 256-bit 22.4 GT/s GDDR6X 320W $1,199 GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AD104 7680 12GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X 285W $799 GeForce RTX 4070 AD104 5888 12GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X 200W $599 GeForce RTX 4060 Ti* AD106 4352 (?) 8GB or 16GB 128-bit 18 GT/s GDDR6 (?) 160W (?) sub-$500 GeForce RTX 4060* AD106 3072 (?) 8GB 128-bit GDDR6 ? sub-$400 (?)

*Rumored specs, not confirmed by Nvidia



This purported launch schedule will enable Nvidia and its partners to sell GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB at a premium and avoid any kind of competition between the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB and GeForce RTX 4070 12GB. As a result, those gamers who plan to buy an Nvidia performance mainstream graphics card in May – July but are unwilling to invest in a GeForce RTX 4070 will be left with only one choice if they want an Ada Lovelace AIB.

Nvidia still has not disclosed its GeForce RTX 4060 launch plans so far, so take the unofficial information with a grain of salt and remember that all plans tend to change.