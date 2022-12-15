RTX 4070 Ti Beats RX 7900 XT In New OpenCL Benchmarks

Colorful has inadvertently confirmed that the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is just a rebranded GeForce RTX 4080 12GB. A new wave of GeForce RTX 4070 Ti benchmarks (via Benchleaks (opens in new tab)) has emerged on Geekbench 5, giving us a small taste of what the upcoming Ada Lovelace graphics card put out in terms of OpenCL performance.

Barring any changes, the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti will wield a full AD104 die with 7,680 CUDA cores, complemented with 12GB of 21 Gbps GDDR6X memory across a 192-bit memory bus. This configuration won't make it the fastest graphics card, but it definitely could end up on the list of best graphics cards if testing goes well. The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti has a rumored 2,130 MHz base clock and 2,610 MHz boost clock. However, the sample from the Geekbench 5 submissions boosted to 2,730 MHz, so it's likely a custom model with a hefty factory overclock or that the user overclocked it manually.

Benchleaks uncovered six GeForce RTX 4070 Ti OpenCL listings with scores varying between 207,528 points and 219,504 points. For comparison sake, we used the highest score (219,504 points (opens in new tab)). The test system, which comprised a Core i7-12700 (Alder Lake) chip and 64GB of DDR4-3600 memory, remained constant among the six submissions. Do note that OpenCL performance isn't indicative of gaming performance. Take the results with a pinch of salt.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Benchmarks

Swipe to scroll horizontally Graphics Card OpenCL Score Radeon RX 7900 XTX 231,836 GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 229,738 GeForce RTX 4070 Ti 219,504 GeForce RTX 3090 204,921 Radeon RX 7900 XT 201,195 GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 147,200

Note: Graphics card scores are from Geekbench 5's database.

The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti seemingly finds itself between the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti and GeForce RTX 3090 in terms of OpenCL performance. The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti was 7.1% ahead of the GeForce RTX 3090, but the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti outpaced the Ada-baed graphics card by 4.7%. If we look at a generation-over-generation comparison, the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti delivered up to 48.1% higher OpenCL performance than the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti.

Primate Labs Inc., the developer of Geekbench 5, hasn't added AMD's latest Radeon RX 7900 XT or Radeon RX 7900 XTX to its database yet. That's possibly due to the low number of user submissions. However, the best-performing Radeon RX 7900 XT scored 201,195 (opens in new tab) points in the OpenCL test. The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti outperformed its RDNA 3 rival by 9.1%. However, the Ada graphics card did not match the Radeon RX 7900 XTX. Thus far, the Radeon RX 79000 XTX's highest result was 231,836 (opens in new tab) points, beating the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti by 5.6%.

A reputable hardware leaker claims that the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti will hit the shelves on January 5. We still don't know how Nvidia will price the Ada-powered graphics card, though. If the chipmaker conserves the GeForce RTX 4080 12GB's original pricing, we could be looking at $899 for the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti. Is it too much for a Ti-tier SKU? Then again, Nvidia's other Ada offerings are expensive, so we don't have much hope that the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti will break the trend.