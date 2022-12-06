Vendor Confirms RTX 4070 Ti is a Resurrected RTX 4080 12GB

Colorful (via VideoCardz (opens in new tab)) has uploaded the product page for the brand's GeForce RTX 4070 Ti BattleAx Deluxe (opens in new tab) graphics card. The new listing confirms that the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is indeed Nvidia's "unlaunched" GeForce RTX 4080 12GB, poised to be one of the best graphics cards.

According to the specification sheet, the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti uses the AD104 (Ada Lovelace) silicon, the same die at the heart of the GeForce RTX 4080 12GB. The die, which measures 295 mm², houses up to 7,680 CUDA cores. Although Colorful didn't confirm the number of CUDA cores, we don't think Nvidia will cut the die down. So instead, the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti will likely feature the entire die, meaning that it'll also have 240 Tensor cores and 60 RT cores at its disposal in addition to the 7,680 CUDA cores.

The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti has a base clock of 2,310 MHz and a boost clock that climbs to 2,610 MHz. Unfortunately, Colorful didn't share the boost clock for the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti BattleAx Deluxe, so it's unknown whether it'll feature a factory overclock. However, Nvidia's benchmarks showed that the GeForce RTX 4080 12GB was up to 30% slower than the GeForce RTX 4080 or GeForce RTX 4080 16GB as it was initially called. Therefore, we already have a good idea of how the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti would perform.

The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti retains the memory subsystem from the GeForce RTX 4080 12GB. In addition, the graphics card will sport 12GB of high-speed GDDR6X memory clocked at 21 Gbps. With a generous 192-bit memory interface, the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti would offer a memory bandwidth of up to 504 GBps, approximately 30% lower than the regular GeForce RTX 4080.

(Image credit: Colorful)

Similar to the GeForce RTX 4080 12GB, the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti will stick to a 285W TDP. Unfortunately, the graphics card still uses the problematic 16-pin power connector (12VHPWR), which has damaged multiple GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards. Given the more modest TDP, a GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is more than happy with two 8-pin PCIe power connectors or even three for heavily factory-overclocked models. However, given the whole meltdown fiasco associated with the connector, it doesn't make sense to use the 16-pin power connector on the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti. As for the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti BattleAx Deluxe, Colorful opted to use the 16-pin power connector; however, it'd be interesting to see whether other vendors follow suit.

Dimension-wise, the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti may be equally as large as the GeForce RTX 4080 or GeForce RTX 4090. Coming back to Colorful's example, the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti BattleAx Deluxe still boasts a triple-slot design with a length that reaches 326.5mm (12.85 inches). The graphics card weighs in at 1.52kg (3.35 lbs).

Hardware leaker MEGAsizeGPU, who has a solid track record with Ada Lovelace leaks, claims that Nvidia will launch the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti on January 5. The pricing, however, remains a mystery. Nvidia was originally asking $899 for the GeForce RTX 4080 12GB. However, logic would say that the chipmaker will likely have to lower the price tag given that AMD's Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon 7900 XT, which rival the GeForce RTX 4080, will soon hit the market for $999 and $899, respectively. In addition, many rumors have suggested that AMD is reportedly facing a supply issue; therefore, RDNA 3 stock may be limited at launch, and maintaining MSRP will be challenging.