Ryzen 5 5600G Falls to the Core i5-11400 In New Benchmarks

AMD's Ryzen 5000 (Cezanne) desktop APUs will make their debut in OEM and pre-built systems before hitting the retail market by the end of this year. However, the hexa-core Zen 3 APU (via Tum_Apisak) is already showing up in multiple benchmarks around the Internet.

The Ryzen 5 5600G comes equipped with six Zen 3 cores with simultaneous multithreading (SMT) and 16MB of L3 cache. The 7nm APU operates with a 3.9 GHz base clock and 4.4 GHz within the a 65W TDP limit. The chip also leverages seven Vega Compute Units (CUs) that are clocked at 1,900 MHz.

The Core i5-11400, on the other hand, is part of Intel's latest 11th Generation Rocket Lake lineup. Intel's 14nm chip features six Cypress Cove cores with Hyper-Threading and 12MB of L3 cache. The hexa-core processor, which also conforms to a 65W TDP, sports a 2.6 GHz base clock and 4.4 GHz boost clock. On the graphics side, the Core i5-11400 rolls with the Intel UHD Graphics 730 engine with 24 Execution Units (EUs) with clock speeds between 350 MHz and 1.3 GHz.

The results were mixed, which didn't come as a surprise. They probably originated from different systems with different hardware so one result might have an edge over the other that we don't know about. Futhermore, the available benchmarks aren't on our preferred list so we should take the results with a pinch of salt.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600G Benchmarks

Processor Geekbench 5 Single-Core Geekbench 5 Multi-Core UserBenchmark 1-Core UserBenchmark 8-Core CPU-Z Single-Thread CPU-Z Multi-Thread Ryzen 5 5600G 1,508 7,455 149 889 596 4,537 Core i5-11400 1,593* 7,704* 161 941 544 4,012

*Our own results.

Starting with Geekbench 5, the Core i5-11400 outperformed the Ryzen 5 5600G by up to 5.6% in the single-core test and 3.3% in the multi-core test. The Core i5-11400 also prevailed over the Ryzen 5 5600G in UserBenchmark. The Rocket Lake part delivered up to 8.1% and 5.8% higher single-and multi-core performance, respectively.

The Ryzen 5 5600G didn't go home empty-handed either. The Zen 3 APU offered up to 9.7% and 13.1% higher single- and multi-core peformance, respectively, in comparison to the Core i5-11400 in CPU-Z.

It goes to show that while Zen 3 is a solid microarchitecture, Intel's Cypress Cove isn't a pushover, either. The Ryzen 5 5600G has a 1.3 GHz higher base clock than the Core i5-11400, but the latter still managed overcome the Zen 3 APU.

So far, the benchmarks show the processors' computing performance. It's unlikely that the Core i5-11400 will beat the Ryzen 5 5600G in iGPU gaming performance, which is where the 7nm APU excels at. After all, consumers pick up APUs for their brawny integrated graphics. The Ryzen 5 5600G will makes its way to the DIY market later this year so we'll get our chance to put the Zen 3 chip through its paces in a proper review. The Core i5-11400, which retails for $188.99, is the interim winner until then.