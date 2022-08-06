AMD Ryzen 5000 Embedded: Up to 12 Zen 3 Cores at 105W

International IT solution provider Advantech has revealed AMD's unannounced Ryzen 5000 Embedded processors. The Zen 3 chips, which carry the "E" suffix, come in an embedded form factor and are an offshoot of the main Ryzen 5000 (Vermeer) family.

AMD launched the Ryzen Embedded V2000 lineup two years ago. The chipmaker recently expanded its offering with the Ryzen Embedded R2000 series in June. However, the Ryzen 9 5950E, Ryzen 9 5900E, Ryzen 7 5800E, and Ryzen 5 5600E are different breeds. The quartet of Ryzen chips is embedded variants of their desktop counterparts, wielding the mighty Zen 3 cores. So first, AMD had to surgically tweak the Ryzen 5000 Embedded lineup, probably to adapt the Zen 3 chips to embedded applications.

AMD's compromises included disabling cores on some models and lowering the base clock speeds in others. It's uncertain if AMD also hobbled the boost clocks on the Ryzen 5000 Embedded parts, though. Unfortunately, Advantech's specification sheet for its AIM-522 (opens in new tab) motherboard (via HXL (opens in new tab)) doesn't expose the boost clock speeds. However, the document does confirm that the embedded SKUs retain the same cache configuration and TDP ratings of the vanilla Ryzen 5000 chips.

AMD Ryzen 5000 Embedded Specifications

Processor Cores / Threads Base Clock (GHz) L3 Cache (MB) TDP (W) Ryzen 9 5950X 16 / 32 3.4 64 105 Ryzen 9 5950E 12 / 24 3.4 64 105 Ryzen 9 5900X 12 / 24 3.7 64 105 Ryzen 9 5900E 10 / 20 3.7 64 105 Ryzen 7 5800X 8 / 16 3.8 32 105 Ryzen 7 5800E 8 / 16 3.7 32 100 Ryzen 5 5600X 6 / 12 3.7 32 65 Ryzen 5 5600E 6 / 12 3.6 32 65

The Ryzen 9 5950E loses four Zen 3 cores compared to the mainstream Ryzen 9 5950X. However, the clock speed remains intact at 3.4 GHz. On the other hand, the Ryzen 9 5900E didn't suffer a huge loss. The processor sticks to a 10-core, 20-thread configuration, only two cores less than the Ryzen 9 5900X. However, the Ryzen 9 5900E preserves the 3.7 GHz base clock.

On the contrary, the Ryzen 7 5800E and Ryzen 5 5600E came out almost unharmed. The processors got to keep their eight-core, 16-thread and hexa-core, 12-thread configurations as the Ryzen 7 5800X and Ryzen 5 5600X, respectively. From the available information, the only sacrifice seems to be the 100 MHz lower base clock. In the case of the Ryzen 7 5800E, the chip eve flaunts a 5W lower TDP compared to the Ryzen 7 5800X.

AMD is about to introduce the company's latest Zen 4 processors on the new AM5 socket to the market. Nonetheless, the chipmaker's commitment to the AM4 socket isn't over yet. Although the AM4 socket is a bit long in the tooth, AMD CEO and President Dr. Lisa Su has stated that "Lisa said that "AM4 is a great platform that will continue for many years to come." Therefore, it's not shocking to see new Ryzen chips flood the different markets, such as the Ryzen 5000 Embedded processors we've seen today.