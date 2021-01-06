Ryzen 7 5700G and Ryzen 9 5980HX Revealed Via USB-IF Listings

It seems like AMD has a couple of unannounced CPUs in the works, namely the Ryzen 7 5700G and the Ryzen 9 5980HX; Tweeted by @KOMACHI_ENSAKA, these names have just recently shown up in USB-IF's processor listings. These names should be official, as they come directly from the USB-IF organization. The USB-IF is responsible for creating and developing the USB specification.

This is the first time we've seen these CPU names listed anywhere. The Ryzen 7 5700G could be equipped with AMD's integrated graphics, with the "G" signifying the 5700G has an integrated graphics chip. AMD has the Ryzen 7 4700G 8 core, but it's aimed at the OEM space. So perhaps this new model with Zen 3 cores inside will be a higher-performing model aimed at DIY builders and budget gamers.

The Ryzen 9 5980HX listing is just as mysterious as the Ryzen 7 5700G -- we only know from its name that it's almost certainly a high-end mobile CPU. Currently, we know of a Ryzen 9 5900HX in the works with a rumored boost frequency of 4.7GHz, and rumored performance close to that of the Core i9-10900K desktop processor. The Ryzen 9 5980HX could be a higher-clocked variant of the 5900HX, or perhaps a higher core count model. But we can't be sure.

CES 2021, while virtual this year, is just around the corner. So if AMD is close to launching these processors, we may know much more about them as early as next week.