AMD Ryzen 7000 Chips on Massive Sale, Starting at $249

Now that both AMD and Intel have released their latest CPUs and the reviews are in, it is time to decide and buy. Perhaps to make the decision a bit easier, AMD is running a promotion with huge discounts on its latest Ryzen 7000-series processors.

AMD currently offers four Ryzen 7000-series CPUs based on its latest Zen 4 microarchitecture targeting performance-demanding enthusiasts, content creators, and gamers. These processors are priced between $299 and $699, but for a limited amount of time they are available at well below MSRP.

Swipe to scroll horizontally AMD Ryzen 7000 Zen 4 Specifications Row 0 - Cell 0 Current Price MSRP Cores / Threads (P+E) Base / Boost Clock (GHz) Cache (L2+L3) TDP / Max Memory Ryzen 9 7950X $573 $699 16 / 32 4.5 / 5.7 80MB 170W / 230W DDR5-5200 Ryzen 9 7900X $473 $549 12 / 24 4.7 / 5.6 76MB 170W / 230W DDR5-5200 Ryzen 7 7700X $348 $399 8 / 16 4.5 / 5.4 40MB 105W / ? DDR5-5200 Ryzen 5 7600X $248 $299 6 / 12 4.7 / 5.3 38MB 105W / ? DDR5-5200

AMD's range-topping 16-core Ryzen 9 7950X carries an MSRP of $699, but for a limited time it is available for $574 at Amazon (opens in new tab), which is a sizeable 28% discount. For those who do not want to invest in all 16 Zen 4 cores, AMD has its 12-core Ryzen 7900X with a $549 tag on it, which is available for $474 at Amazon (opens in new tab), a 14% discount.

In addition, AMD has the six-core Ryzen 5 7600X, which is officially priced at $299, but it can be obtained for $249 from Amazon (opens in new tab). The sweetest spot is perhaps the eight-core Ryzen 7 7700X, which is set to retail for $399, but which sells for $349 at Amazon (opens in new tab), a significant 22% discount.

All four AMD Ryzen 7000-series CPUs available are unlocked. They can be overclocked assuming that you have a capable AMD X670E/X670 or B650E/B650 motherboard. Of course, these new AM5 platforms require DDR5 memory, which is more expensive than DDR4 kits, but DDR5 prices are getting lower. Furthermore, since AMD's new CPUs are rated for a maximum thermal design power of 230W, some users must purchase a new cooler and perhaps even a new power supply.

Yet, the new discounts — which are not official price cuts by AMD — will perhaps sweeten the pill.