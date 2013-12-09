Trending

Samsung Announces 1 TB mSATA SSD

By Samsung 

Samsung's newest line of EVO drives includes a 1 TB offering.

Samsung has announced the launch of what it claims is the industry's first 1 TB mSATA SSD. The company's new 840 EVO mSATA SSD line will be available this month and includes a 1 TB mSATA SSD that boasts 98,000 random read and 90,000 random write IOPS. Sequential read and write speeds are 540 MB/s and 520 MB/s, respectively. 

The 840 EVO mSATA SSD line uses Samsung's 128 Gb NAND flash memory; the 1 TB model uses a total of four memory packages with 16 layers of 128 Gb chips in each.

"With the new mSATA SSD line-up offering up to 1TB of memory and an optimized software tool, we expect that consumers can enjoy high storage volume and performance on ultra-slim notebooks besides desktop PCs," said Unsoo Kim, senior vice president, memory brand product marketing, Samsung Electronics.

"We will continue to bring leading-edge SSD products and software solutions with improved quality and reliability, while working on offering higher consumer satisfaction and strengthening competitiveness of our branded memory business."

The 1 TB Samsung 840 EVO mSATA SSD measures 3.85 mm thick and weighs 8.5 grams. The 840 EVO mSATA line also includes 120 GB, 250 GB, 500 GB, and 1 TB capacities. The line comes with Samsung's own Samsung Magician 4.3 software, which allows the maximum of over 1,000 MB/s sequential read speed on RAPID ( Real-time Accelerated Processing of I/O Data) mode, which is a performance level of approximately twice that of a typical SATA SSD and ten times that of an average HDD.

Date and pricing will vary by region, but expect availability before the year's end.

Follow Jane McEntegart @JaneMcEntegart. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.

19 Comments Comment from the forums
  • pbrigido 09 December 2013 16:35
    That is an impressive drive in size, capacity, and read/write speeds. It's kind of makes 2.5" SSD harddrives seem a bit clunky and out of date. I'm sure it's not going to come cheap!
    Reply
  • vmem 09 December 2013 16:42
    it will come relatively cheap. I'd expect around $1 or less per GB
    Reply
  • jimmysmitty 09 December 2013 16:47
    The more companies that push out 1TB SSDs and the more options they push out, the lower it will drop per GB.

    If they push fast enough we could see 1TB SSDs for a very good price very soon. And considering that you can fit 1TB into the mSATA form factor, I would expect 2-4TB to be easy to create in the 2.5" form factor.
    Reply
  • ZolaIII 09 December 2013 16:53
    It should be under or around 60¢ per GB!
    Reply
  • soldier44 09 December 2013 17:25
    When the go under $300 I'll grab one.
    Reply
  • SchizoFrog 09 December 2013 17:56
    In the UK this launched at the same price as their standard EVO SSD.

    Here is a review...
    (Source: bit-tech.net)
    http://www.bit-tech.net/hardware/storage/2013/12/09/samsung-ssd-840-evo-msata-1tb-review/1
    Reply
  • stevejnb 09 December 2013 18:10
    2tb for under $400 will be my happy place...
    Reply
  • anonymous_user 09 December 2013 18:12
    Finally some more competition in the mSATA form factor.
    Reply
  • f-14 09 December 2013 19:58
    Specifications
    Interface: SATA 6Gbps
    Nominal capacity: 1TB
    Formatted capacity: 931.51GB (~6.8 percent over provision)
    NAND flash: 4 x 256GB 19nm Samsung Toggle DDR 2.0 TLC
    Controller: Samsung 3-core MEX
    Cache: 1GB LPDDR2
    Warranty: Three years
    +1 to Schizo
    this is just DDR2 at best at 1200mhz, sweet jesus imagine DDR3 at 1600mhz. maybe when they change DDR they will skip 2 and go to DDR4 or DDR5? one can only hope, help me Obi-Wan Kenobi, you're my only hope!

    Reply
  • Jgriff 09 December 2013 22:18
    This thing can plug right into my asus impact mini itx board, :3 hope they make it cheaper than a standard ssd. Haha but I know better...this things likely to be 500+
    Reply