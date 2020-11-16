1TB Samsung 860 Evo Hits New $99 Low

As Black Friday deals approach, companies like Samsung are striking early with new lows on some of the best SSDs, like today’s $99 Amazon sale for the company’s reliable 860 Evo 1TB.

The 860 Evo is an old favorite of ours, and this deal eliminates our chief complaint from when we reviewed it- the pricing. According to price-tracking tools like CamelCamelCamel, the closest the 1TB version of this SSD has ever come to being this cheap was a year ago, when it briefly dropped to $114 before quickly returning to its typical $140+ prices.

Samsung 860 Evo 1TB SSD: was $120, now $99 @Newegg

This SSD is currently at #1 on our list of best SATA SSDs, and for good reason. Not only does it have strong performance, but its included software toolbox makes it easy-to-use. Up until now, it’s been a little pricey, but deals like this make picking one up a much easier choice.

View Deal

The 860 Evo is a SATA III drive with a 2.5 inch form factor, and has read/write speeds of 550/520 MBps across all capacities. It also comes with included cloning software and the option to turn on a DRAM cache algorithm that increases performance while reducing wear on the flash memory.



Right now, the 1TB and 4TB drives are the only ones on sale. There’s no expiration date listed for this discount, so you’ll also probably have plenty of time to check out competing SSD deals.

