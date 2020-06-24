Samsung 970 Evo Plus 1TB M.2 SSD Hits Lowest Price

SSD prices have been high lately, but the Samsung 970 Evo Plus M.2 SSD at 1TB capacity has hit the lowest price we've seen at $189.99 at Amazon.



In our Samsung 970 Evo Plus review, we gave the PCIe NVMe drive 4.5 stars and our coveted Editor's Choice Award. That was due to its strong performance, black PCB and software package.

Samsung 970 Evo Plus 1TB: was $249.99, now $189.99 @ Amazon

The Samsung 970 Evo Plus is currently at its lowest price. It has a five-year/600 TBW warranty and up to 3.5 GBps of sequential read throughput. If you like a black PCB, this SSD is also stylish.View Deal

The 1TB model of the Samsung 970 Evo Plus had one of the fastest copy results of any NAND-based SSD we’ve ever tested and was among the top models in tests of transfer rates, game scene loading and trace testing.

Additionally, the Samsung 970 Evo Plus offers V5 flash, which provides up to 3.5 GBps of sequential read throughput. Samsung's drive also boasts hardware encryption support, a five-year warranty and up to 1,200 TBW of endurance.